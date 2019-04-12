Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dan Cooper Named as New CEO of Novatech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

Nashville, TENN, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trivest Partners (“Trivest”) has tapped the talent and experience of notable 30-year industry veteran Dan Cooper to lead the day-to-day business of the rapidly-growing Managed IT and Print Services provider Novatech, Inc. continuing an expansion and succession plan underway for nearly two years. Founder Darren Metz will continue his ownership interest and will take a new role as Executive Chairman.

0_medium_Novatech-Logo.png


“Dan, with his vast experience of leading innovative technology companies on a national level, is perfectly suited to take Novatech to the next stage in its growth. We congratulate Darren on his success and reaching this important milestone in his career,” said Jorge Gross, Partner at Trivest Partners.

Cooper joined Xerox’s Global Imaging Systems (GIS) subsidiary, Electronic Systems (ESI), in 1999 and was appointed to the position of President in 2000. Under his leadership, ESI, an early pioneer in providing managed IT services, grew to into a dynamic company and one of the largest within the GIS portfolio. In 2005, Cooper was promoted to the HQ of GIS, where he was responsible for overseeing the operation of companies across the U.S. He retired from GIS as President in August 2018. Prior to joining ESI, he spent 10 years with Danka Industries, where he served as a regional general manager.

“I want to honor the culture of bold entrepreneurism that has led Novatech since its founding. Darren Metz did an incredible job in growing this enterprise and achieving great success with customers in the marketplace. I am looking forward to continuing to build on this foundation and leading this organization into the future,” Cooper stated.

Empowered by the capital support of private equity firm Trivest Partners, Novatech will continue its aggressive expansion plan across the United States to become a national leader of Managed IT and Print Services.

As the integration between software, solutions, equipment and networks into the managed office ecosystem continues, Cooper brings a vision and background to Novatech which will propel further expansion of its footprint. “Companies that stop listening to their customers and their employees are the ones who falter. By listening to these key voices, we can provide incredible experiences for our customers, going above and beyond in customer satisfaction. I’m ready to get to work on the next exciting chapter here at Novatech and take the company’s IT and managed office services throughout the US.”

###

 

About Novatech, Inc.:

Novatech is an award-winning, Managed IT and Print Services provider offering on-site and remote support of network infrastructure and peripherals. Founded in 1998, Novatech has been recognized 12 times by Inc Magazine for being one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. For more information, visit Novatech.net. Follow @novatechnet on social media for all the latest news.

Jason Levkulich
Novatech, Inc.
6154734153
Jason.Levkulich@Novatech.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pCIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pGULF RESOURCES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pFORESTAR : Current report filing
PU
04:13pSONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary proxy statement not related to a contested matter or merger/acquisition
PU
04:13pFACEBOOK : Peggy Alford Nominated to Facebook Board of Directors
PU
04:12pEARTHSTONE ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pADOBE INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCELGENE CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pALICO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pPUBLIC STORAGE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About