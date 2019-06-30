Log in
Dana Gas : Receives $48 million (AED 177 m) from Egypt in June

06/30/2019 | 03:38am EDT

June Payment Egypt -En.pdf

Sharjah, UAE; 30 June 2019: Dana Gas PJSC ('Company'), the Middle East's largest regional private sector natural gas company, has received payments of $48 million (AED 177 million) from its operations in Egypt in June. These collections comprise $38 million in payments from the government (of which $30 million as Dana Gas' share of the industry payment) and $10 million from the sale of the second El Wastani condensate shipment in 2019.

The industry payment is part of the Government's ongoing efforts to reduce its overdue receivables position to zero by the end of 2019. Since 2018 the Company has continued to make steady progress in reducing its outstanding balance of overdue receivables. Total receipts from Egypt in 2018 reached $208 million, reducing the total receivables sum to $ 140 million by year end, the lowest level since January 2011. The Company has received a total of $78 million in payments during H1 2019, further reducing the Company's receivables to $125 million.

Dr Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, commented:

'Receiving $38 million from the Egyptian Government in June shows steady progress for the Government in achieving its target of paying all the overdue receivables by year-end. These payments will provide funds to execute our current onshore work-over programme and contribute towards the costs of drilling Merak-1, our deep-water exploration well in Block 6. Drilling operations are progressing well and we are expecting to have results in the third quarter this year.'

Dana Gas commenced drilling operations on 20 May 2019 at its Merak-1 well, offshore Egypt. The location is in 755 meters of water in the North El Arish concession (Block 6). This block is lies in the Eastern Mediterranean (Levantine) Basin where other world-class giant natural gas discoveries have been made in recent years.

---Ends---

About Dana Gas

Dana Gas is the Middle East's first and largest regional private sector natural gas Company established in December 2005 with a public listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). It has exploration and production assets in Egypt, Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and UAE, with 2P reserves exceeding one billion boe and average production of 63,050 boepd in 2018. With sizeable assets in Egypt, KRI and the UAE, and further plans for expansion, Dana Gas is playing an important role in the rapidly growing natural gas sector of the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region. Visit: www.danagas.com

Communication & Investor Relations Contact

Mohammed Mubaideen, Head of Investor Relations

+971 6 519 4401

Investor.relations@danagas.com

Disclaimer

Dana Gas PJSC published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 07:37:06 UTC
