Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dana Gas : announces new Oil discovery in its Kurdistan Region of Iraq fields and largest Gas reserves in Iraq

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 07:35am EDT

Reserves KRI.pdf

Highlights:

- Over 50 million of (gross) oil reserves booked in the Khor Mor Field for the first time

- Dana Gas share of Khor Mor and Chemchemal reserves rise to 1 billion (gross) boe confirming them as world-class assets

- Two new gas production trains expected to generate up to $350 to $400 million of annual revenues to Dana Gas in 2023

Sharjah, UAE; 28 July 2019: Dana Gas PJSC (the 'Company'), the Middle East's largest private sector natural gas company, announces that its share of the proved plus probable (2P) hydrocarbon reserves at Pearl Petroleum Company's ('Pearl') Khor Mor and Chemchemal Fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) have increased by 10% following the recent certification of reserves by Gaffney Cline Associates ('GCA').

2P Reserves Upgrade

The independently audited report, prepared by Gaffney Cline on behalf of Pearl Petroleum, showed that the total share for Dana Gas (35% shareholder in Pearl Petroleum), is equivalent to 1,087 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), up from 990 MMboe when GCA first certified the fields in April 2016. This confirms that the fields located in the KRI could be the biggest gas fields in the whole of Iraq. The reserves were boosted in part by the booking of oil reserves in the Khor Mor Field for the first time.

GCA's most recent report confirmed that Dana Gas's share of the Khor Mor and Chemchemal 2P reserves was 4.4 trillion cubic feet gas (2016: 5.3 Tcf), 136 million barrels of condensate (2016: 109 MMbbls), 13.3 million metric tonnes LPG and 18 MMbls of oil, the equivalent of 1,087 MMboe, as compared to 990 MMboe in April 2016.

Dr Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, said:

'The Gaffney Cline report has independently confirmed Dana Gas' 2P reserves in our KRI assets at over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent and our belief that the Khor Mor and Chemchemal Fields will most likely be the biggest gas fields, not just in the Kurdistan Region Iraq, but the whole of Iraq, making them world-class assets.It is also satisfying to see that our auditors have formally booked oil reserves for the first time in Khor Mor. We believe that this is just the tip of the iceberg confirming our estimate of oil resource potential of over 7 billion barrels. These additional resource declarations will underpin our future development plans which will provide a reliable source of energy to meet the needs of electricity generation as well as industrial development in the region.'

Future Development

Earlier in the year, Pearl Petroleum signed a 20-year gas sale agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') that will facilitate the production and sale of an additional 250 MMscf/d of gas. Pearl Petroleum's expansion plan will see output increase to 650 MMscf/day in 2022, and then to 900 MMscf/day by 2023 from the current 400 MMscf/day. With the price of oil ranging between $60 to $70 per barrel, each of these two new gas production trains will generate between $175 to $200 million to the Company's share of revenue and project's cash flows per annum.

---ENDS---

About Dana Gas

Dana Gas is the Middle East's first and largest regional private sector natural gas Company established in December 2005 with a public listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). It has exploration and production assets in Egypt, Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and UAE, with 2P reserves exceeding one billion boe and average production of 63,050 boepd in 2018. With sizeable assets in Egypt, KRI and the UAE, and further plans for expansion, Dana Gas is playing an important role in the rapidly growing natural gas sector of the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region. Visit: www.danagas.com

Communication & Investor Relations Contact

Mohammed Mubaideen, Head of Investor Relations

+971 6 519 4401

Investor.relations@danagas.com

Disclaimer

Dana Gas PJSC published this content on 28 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2019 11:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aAIR CANADA : Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
09:45aCITY DEVELOPMENTS : 375 units at Piermont Grand snapped up during Launch Weekend - Best-selling Property Launch in 2019
PU
09:44aSOY : Beijing says millions of tonnes of U.S. soy shipped to China in trade consensus
RE
09:43aCANADIAN TIRE : Activists should be allowed to speak on behalf of animals in court, lawyer argues
AQ
09:25aINNO TECH : Announcements and Notices - The Stock Exchange''s Notice of Proceeding to Cancel the Company''s Listing
PU
09:23aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (July 28)
AQ
07:35aDANA GAS : announces new Oil discovery in its Kurdistan Region of Iraq fields and largest Gas reserves in Iraq
PU
07:15aKNIGHT SWIFT TRANSPORTATION : Truckers Wrestle With Oversupply of Big Rigs, Falling Freight Rates
DJ
07:00aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Opens its Third Digital Self-Banking Station "KFH-Go” In Al-Mangaf Co-op
PU
05:46aBoeing MAX Pain Spans Globe, Hurting Carriers' Profit and Growth
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway.com in talks to buy Just Eat in food delivery tie-up
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing MAX Pain Spans Globe, Hurting Carriers' Profit and Growth
3EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION : EXACT SCIENCES IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY GENOMIC HEALTH FOR $2.8 BILLION: Bloomber..
4SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC still keen on Clariant joint ventur..
5KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS : KNIGHT SWIFT TRANSPORTATION : Truckers Wrestle With Oversupply of Big R..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group