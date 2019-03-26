Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Change in Notifiable Interest

DANA Group International Investment Ltd

("DANA" or the "Company");

Change in Notifiable Interest in Voting Rights



The Company has been informed that, since the announcement made on 29th March 2018 concerning notifiable interests in the capital of the Company, Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan") has acquired in aggregate a further 3,350,000 class A voting shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company, bringing the total number of Shares held by Bonyan to 68,286,640 or 27.39 percent (formerly 64,936,640 or 26.05 percent) of the outstanding Share capital of DANA (249,289,747 Shares).



Mustafa Saifuddin, FCA,

Director,

Dubai, 26th March 2019 .



The Directors of DANA take responsibility for this announcement, which has been made after due and careful enquiry.



