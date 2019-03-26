Log in
Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Change in Notifiable Interest

03/26/2019 | 09:06am EDT

DANA Group International Investment Ltd
("DANA" or the "Company");
Change in Notifiable Interest in Voting Rights
 
The Company has been informed that, since the announcement made on 29th March 2018 concerning notifiable interests in the capital of the Company, Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan") has acquired in aggregate a further 3,350,000 class A voting shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company, bringing the total number of Shares held by Bonyan to 68,286,640 or 27.39 percent  (formerly 64,936,640 or 26.05 percent) of the outstanding Share capital of DANA (249,289,747 Shares). 
 
Mustafa Saifuddin, FCA, 
Director, 
Dubai, 26th March 2019
 
The Directors of DANA take responsibility for this announcement, which has been made after due and careful enquiry

Enquiries
 
Dana Group International Investments Ltd
Contact: tel: ; 971 (0)4 350  3530; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com.
Further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com  
 
Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 
(0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com
Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk  
Brinsley Holman: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4098; e-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk  


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
