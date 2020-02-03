Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Danaher gets conditional South Korean regulatory nod for $21 billion GE biopharma unit deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 10:06pm EST

South Korea's antitrust watchdog has approved Danaher Corp's proposed $21.4 billion acquisition of General Electric's biopharma division on condition that they sell certain assets to address monopoly concerns.

The U.S. medical equipment maker Danaher got conditional EU approval in December for the deal after agreeing to sell five businesses to address worries about competition.

GE agreed a year ago to sell its biopharma business to Danaher in the biggest strategy reversal under its Chief Executive Lawrence Culp.

"The merger of the two U.S. firms will likely have impact on South Korea's bioprocessing market, which heavily relies on imports of foreign goods," the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said in a statement, citing potential price hikes and monopoly concerns over the merger.

The KFTC said the companies need to sell eight bioprocessing product assets to address monopoly concerns.

"If either GE or Danaher Corp dose not follow the KFTC's measures, the South Korea watchdog would take punitive measures including filing criminal charges and imposing fines until they fulfil our requests," an official at the KFTC said.

Both Danaher and GE were not available for comment outside normal business hours in the United States.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks treated in this article : General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANAHER CORPORATION 0.08% 161 Delayed Quote.4.90%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.53% 12.26 Delayed Quote.9.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32pAsia stocks find footing as China markets recoup some losses
RE
10:18pChina central bank says huge cash injections to stabilise market expectations, restore confidence
RE
10:06pDanaher gets conditional South Korean regulatory nod for $21 billion GE biopharma unit deal
RE
10:01pU.S. finalizes rule to slap duties on countries that undervalue currencies
RE
10:01pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Mining bosses face jail if workers die under proposed laws
PU
09:41pOil prices rebound from China virus slump amid ginger recovery across markets
RE
09:33pChinese markets, yuan claw back some lost ground after virus-led wipeout
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:51pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Consumer Price Index in January 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
2AIRBUS SE : Major summit on eve of Singapore Airshow canceled on coronavirus fears
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : Huawei, ZTE urge U.S. not to impose national security risk labels
4Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline clears hurdles with Minnesota regulator
5KAO CORPORATION : KAO : Receives the Highest Evaluation from CDP for Climate Change and Water Security

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group