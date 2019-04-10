Danalock : Integrates with Nortek Security Panel for a Seamless Global Door-Opening Experience

The smart lock solution of Danalock, a Danish leading provider of smart lock solutions for smart homes and businesses, today announced that it now integrates with the new 2GIG GC2e Security Panel from Nortek Security & Control, making it easy for dealers to deliver a best-in-class front door experience.

With the Danalock solution, alarm companies are for the first time presented with a product that can be used worldwide. Not only does Danalock work worldwide, it also offers inexpensive and easy installation without having to change the door handle and lock and therefore saves resources, compared to other systems, which also often demand physical changes at the user’s home.

"We already work with a number of the most renowned security platforms worldwide, and now Nortek Security & Control includes us in their new security panel that also works with those platforms, a recognition of our product line, that we are very proud of,” says Hans Overgaard, Danalock CEO.

“We look forward to the new Danalock solution,” says Nortek Security & Control Director of Product Line Management, Majid Mahmood. “Danalock’s implementation of the Z-Wave S2 framework is firmly aligned with our peace-of-mind promise and the sleek design fits well alongside our new panel ID. Our two teams worked well together to make this integration happen quickly.”

Danalock, whose product line is now also widely available in the Americas through distributors and retail, will be exhibiting at the biggest security expo in the US, ISC West in Las Vegas from April 10-12 at booth 31051.

About Danalock

Danalock is a leader in smart, secure access control solutions for residential and business. With more than 10 years’ experience in the smart lock industry, Danalock now provides a full family of elegantly designed and secure smart lock products compatible with any standard door throughout the world and supports an unrivaled array of home automation protocols. With headquarters in Denmark, Danalock is the preferred partner for service providers, a variety of home delivery and cleaning services, and rental and hospitality companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.danalock.com or follow @Danalockdk.

About Nortek Security & Control

Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) is a global leader in smart connected devices and systems for residential security and smart home, access control, and digital health markets. NSC and its partners have deployed over 5 million connected systems and over 25 million security and home control sensors and peripherals. Through its family of brands including 2GIG®, ELAN®, GoControl®, Linear®, Mighty Mule®, IntelliVision®, and Numera®, NSC designs solutions for security dealers, technology integrators national telecoms, big box retailers, OEM partners, service providers, and consumers. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, NSC has over 50 years of innovation and is dedicated to addressing the lifestyle and business needs of millions of customers every day. For further information, visit nortekcontrol.com.

