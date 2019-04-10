Danalock : Integrates with Nortek Security Panel for a Seamless Global Door-Opening Experience

The smart lock solution of Danalock,
a Danish leading provider of smart lock solutions for smart homes and
businesses, today announced that it now integrates with the new 2GIG
GC2e Security Panel from Nortek Security & Control, making it easy for
dealers to deliver a best-in-class front door experience.
With the Danalock solution, alarm companies are for the first time
presented with a product that can be used worldwide. Not only does
Danalock work worldwide, it also offers inexpensive and easy
installation without having to change the door handle and lock and
therefore saves resources, compared to other systems, which also often
demand physical changes at the user’s home.
"We already work with a number of the most renowned security platforms
worldwide, and now Nortek Security & Control includes us in their new
security panel that also works with those platforms, a recognition of
our product line, that we are very proud of,” says Hans Overgaard,
Danalock CEO.
“We look forward to the new Danalock solution,” says Nortek Security &
Control Director of Product Line Management, Majid Mahmood. “Danalock’s
implementation of the Z-Wave S2 framework is firmly aligned with our
peace-of-mind promise and the sleek design fits well alongside our new
panel ID. Our two teams worked well together to make this integration
happen quickly.”
Danalock, whose product line is now also widely available in the
Americas through distributors and retail, will be exhibiting at the
biggest security expo in the US, ISC
West in Las Vegas from April 10-12 at booth 31051.
About Danalock
Danalock is a leader in smart, secure access
control solutions for residential and business. With more than 10 years’
experience in the smart lock industry, Danalock now provides a full
family of elegantly designed and secure smart lock products compatible
with any standard door throughout the world and supports an unrivaled
array of home automation protocols. With headquarters in Denmark,
Danalock is the preferred partner for service providers, a variety of
home delivery and cleaning services, and rental and hospitality
companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.danalock.com
or follow @Danalockdk.
About Nortek Security & Control
Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) is a global leader in smart
connected devices and systems for residential security and smart home,
access control, and digital health markets. NSC and its partners have
deployed over 5 million connected systems and over 25 million security
and home control sensors and peripherals. Through its family of brands
including 2GIG®, ELAN®, GoControl®, Linear®, Mighty Mule®,
IntelliVision®, and Numera®, NSC designs solutions for security dealers,
technology integrators national telecoms, big box retailers, OEM
partners, service providers, and consumers. Headquartered in Carlsbad,
California, NSC has over 50 years of innovation and is dedicated to
addressing the lifestyle and business needs of millions of customers
every day. For further information, visit nortekcontrol.com.
