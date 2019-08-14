Dane Street : Recognized for Seven Consecutive Years on Inc. Magazine Fastest Growing Companies List

Dane Street, a leading URAC-accredited provider of Independent Medical Examination and Peer Review services to the Auto, Disability, Group Health and Workers’ Compensation markets, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest-growing privately held companies for the seventh year in a row.

“This year’s winners place the bar very high with staggering growth," said James Ledbetter, Editor of Inc. Magazine. "There are so many different paths for this kind of spectacular growth. Dane Street’s persistence and seizing of opportunities is their path to success.”

Dane Street’s impact on the insurance and healthcare sector has continued to grow, as its employee base, customer base and operations sites have all expanded over the past year. “We are extremely proud of this year’s recognition by Inc. Magazine” said CEO Will Fulton. “Dane Street’s clients trust us to assist their claims and clinical teams in obtaining timely, objective and credible medical determinations. Our continued growth is a signal that we are meeting that goal. We thank them for their continued support and leadership in their industries.”

The annual conference and gala honoring all the companies on the list will be held October 10-12 in Phoenix, AZ. To see the full list of winners, please visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Dane Street

Dane Street is a leading national provider of Independent Medical Examination and Peer Review services to the Auto, Disability, Group Health and Workers’ Compensation market segments. Our nationwide panel of active-practice, board-certified health care professionals consist of more than 15,000 state-licensed physician locations across more than 100 different specialties and fields of services. Our mission is to deliver superior report quality and turnaround time via robust technology, and by people who are committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations. Please visit us at www.danestreet.com.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005641/en/