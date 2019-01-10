Log in
Danette Wilson, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City President and Chief Executive Officer, Announces Retirement

01/10/2019 | 01:01pm EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danette Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), announced today that she will retire after more than three decades with the company, including nearly five years as its top executive. Wilson's retirement will be effective May 31, 2019. Erin Stucky, who currently serves as Blue KC's Executive Vice President for Market Innovation and Business Development, will succeed Wilson effective June 1, 2019.

As President and CEO, Wilson has been dedicated to Blue KC's customers, working with clients and brokers throughout her career. Wilson's leadership at Blue KC instilled a culture of innovation and fiscal responsibility. Her focus on providing affordable healthcare options for the company's members was the driving force behind the launch of Spira Care, Blue KC's reimagined primary care and insurance offering.

Over her career, Wilson has also been active in the greater Kansas City community, serving in roles on local boards including the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Kansas City Civic Council, Union Station, MRIGlobal and the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission. She was Blue KC's first woman CEO and was recently named to the Kansas City Business Journal's 2018 class of Women Who Mean Business.

"We are grateful for Danette's many years of service, leadership and dedication to Blue KC, our members and community," said Marilyn Rymer, M.D., Chair of the Blue KC Board of Directors. "Danette surrounded herself with great people and enabled them to be successful. We are confident that Erin is prepared to carry on Blue KC's strategic vision to deliver simple, affordable, high-quality healthcare for our members."

As the incoming President and CEO, Stucky brings a deep commitment to Blue KC's members, a strong understanding of the business and the ability to build and foster relationships throughout the company and the community. She is an exceptional leader who has been instrumental in the design and execution of Blue KC's strategic vision, and her ability to identify and develop talent will ensure the company continues its forward momentum.

"Erin and I have worked closely together for more than 25 years, and I've seen her exceptional leadership skills firsthand. It's because of these abilities and her focus on our customers' needs that I know she's the right person to drive our strategic vision," said Danette Wilson. "Blue KC is very fortunate to have a leader with Erin's capabilities. She is fully committed to our members, employees and the company's continued success."

Stucky was selected by the Blue KC Board of Directors after a diligent review process and has since been working closely with the Board and Wilson on a transition plan.

"I am honored for the opportunity to lead an organization that has been dedicated to our members, our community and our employees for 80 years," Stucky said. "Danette has served as an example of what it takes to be a great leader and she has built a culture within our company that is driven to achieve results for our members. She has created positive change, while staying true to Blue KC's long-standing mission of providing affordable access to healthcare and improving the health of our members. I look forward to working closely with her during this transition."

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

Media Contact:
Kelly Cannon
Kelly.Cannon@BlueKC.com  
W: 816-395-3711, C: 816-686-3842

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danette-wilson-blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-kansas-city-president-and-chief-executive-officer-announces-retirement-300776414.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City


© PRNewswire 2019
