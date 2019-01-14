Danfoss and Nelumbo, a Surface Modification Technology start-up, enter Strategic Partnership

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelumbo and Danfoss have established a strategic partnership to deploy Nelumbo’s surface modification technology platform with Danfoss’ Microchannel heat exchanger business.









Danfoss Microchannel heat exchangers are all-aluminum, high efficiency products for use in air conditioning and refrigeration systems, with a 30 percent less refrigerant charge compared to other heat exchangers. Nelumbo surface modification technology improves operational performance, corrosion resistance and frost mitigation in challenging environments. The strategic partnership will add significant differentiation in a competitive market.

The companies have been working together since 2017 and in 2018 Danfoss participated in Nelumbo’s Series A financing. Together the companies plan to develop and produce advanced, customized solutions for the HVAC market.

“The demand for this technology is growing, and we are excited about the potential,” says Lars Rasmussen, Vice President, Danfoss Cooling Heat Exchangers, and continues: ”with this strategic partnership we take the next step in bringing the technology to market, and ensure that we have all the necessary agreements in place to be able to expand the collaboration with Nelumbo.”

“Danfoss’ scale, customer access, and leading market knowledge combined with Nelumbo’s unique technology and expertise yields a mutually compelling new business and further demonstrates that our materials technology is a major differentiator,” said Liam Berryman, Nelumbo’s CEO. “Our business model is to develop strategic partnerships with leaders in markets of interest to us and we are delighted that our first one is with Danfoss.”

The partnership agreement was signed in a meeting on December 18, 2018, held at Danfoss’ Hamburg office in the presence of Jürgen Fischer, President, Danfoss Cooling; Liam Berryman, CEO, and Lance Brockway, CTO, Nelumbo; and Lars S. Rasmussen, Vice President, Danfoss Cooling Heat Exchangers.

About Nelumbo

Established in 2015 with a goal of changing the power of materials science in modern society and business, Nelumbo is a recognized pioneer in the field of advanced surface modifications and a trusted partner for developing, manufacturing and selling redefined products using innovative surface technologies. The Nelumbo technology includes a multi-functional and customizable surface modification platform that can be integrated with base products for dramatic differentiation, performance advantages, and access to new markets by solving critical technical challenges. Nelumbo formed out of UC Berkeley and has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Cyclotron Road Fellowship, the Thiel Fellowship, and Forbes 30 under 30 for Energy. For more information about Nelumbo, contact info@nelumbo.io .

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers advanced technologies that enable us to build a better, smarter and more efficient tomorrow. In the world’s growing cities, we ensure the supply of fresh food and optimal comfort in our homes and offices, while meeting the need for energy-efficient infrastructure, connected systems and integrated renewable energy. Our solutions are used in areas such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, motor control and mobile machinery. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933 and today Danfoss holds market-leading positions, employing more than 26,000 and serving customers in more than 100 countries. We are privately held by the founding family. Read more about Danfoss at www.danfoss.com

