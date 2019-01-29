Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dani Goldsmith Joins PCF Insurance Services as COO & CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 08:08am EST

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF" or the "Company") is excited to announce that Dani Goldsmith has joined the Company as its Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer.  Dani will also serve as a Director on PCF's Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/PCF Insurance Services)

Peter Foy, Chief Executive Officer of PCF, said, "We are delighted to welcome a professional of Dani's caliber into PCF.  His leadership abilities and industry knowledge create tremendous opportunity for PCF as we continue to grow organically and through acquisition."

Dani is the former Chief Financial Officer of HUB International, one of the world's largest insurance brokerage firms.  During his years at HUB, the company grew substantially by completing nearly 200 acquisitions while also growing earnings to record levels due to efficiency gains.  In addition to his five years with HUB, Dani has over 20 years of experience in a myriad of leadership roles in the areas of accounting, treasury, mergers, acquisitions, information technology and operations. Dani has held leadership positions with Tenneco, Borg Warner, Owens Corning as well as numerous private equity-sponsored transactions.

Dani Goldsmith holds a B.S. and M.B.A. in Finance from DePaul University.

About PCF:
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage agency which provides a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as ancillary services such as billing and reconciliation, COBRA administration and flexible benefits.  PCF has been a leading acquiror of brokerages in the Western United States and recently expanded its footprint into the Midwest with an acquisition in Chicago. Additional information can be found at www.pcfoy.com.

For further information contact:

Peter C. Foy

Daniel Goldsmith

PCF Insurance Services

PCF Insurance Services

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating & Financial Officer

818.703.8057

224.545.9347

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dani-goldsmith-joins-pcf-insurance-services-as-coo--cfo-300785375.html

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aOptimizeRx Announces New Partnership with Health IT Pioneer lllumiCare
GL
08:32aJUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF EAST TENNESSEE : to Honor Bill and Crissy Haslam
PR
08:32aCAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY : Announces the Webcast of Its Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
08:32aXPO LOGISTICS : Supports 34 Community Food Banks in the UK
GL
08:32aMARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS TO HOST VIRTUAL ROADSHOW WEBINAR ON FEBRUARY 12TH AT 8 : 30 a.m. Pacific Time
GL
08:32aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : NxStage Postpone Merger End Date Due to Shutdown
DJ
08:31aLamour Selects CGS BlueCherry® PLM and ERP to Unify Its Supply Chain Processes Across 10+ Brands
GL
08:31aWISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS : WisdomTree IQCIO Model Portfolios Now Available Through the Lockwood Managed360® Platform
AQ
08:31aChannelAdvisor and TrueCommerce Partner to Offer Complete Omni-Channel Commerce Network
GL
08:31aHomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.