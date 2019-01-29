Dani Goldsmith Joins PCF Insurance Services as COO & CFO

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF" or the "Company") is excited to announce that Dani Goldsmith has joined the Company as its Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. Dani will also serve as a Director on PCF's Board of Directors.

Peter Foy, Chief Executive Officer of PCF, said, "We are delighted to welcome a professional of Dani's caliber into PCF. His leadership abilities and industry knowledge create tremendous opportunity for PCF as we continue to grow organically and through acquisition."

Dani is the former Chief Financial Officer of HUB International, one of the world's largest insurance brokerage firms. During his years at HUB, the company grew substantially by completing nearly 200 acquisitions while also growing earnings to record levels due to efficiency gains. In addition to his five years with HUB, Dani has over 20 years of experience in a myriad of leadership roles in the areas of accounting, treasury, mergers, acquisitions, information technology and operations. Dani has held leadership positions with Tenneco, Borg Warner, Owens Corning as well as numerous private equity-sponsored transactions.

Dani Goldsmith holds a B.S. and M.B.A. in Finance from DePaul University.

About PCF:

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage agency which provides a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as ancillary services such as billing and reconciliation, COBRA administration and flexible benefits. PCF has been a leading acquiror of brokerages in the Western United States and recently expanded its footprint into the Midwest with an acquisition in Chicago. Additional information can be found at www.pcfoy.com.

