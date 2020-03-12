Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daniel G. Amen's New Book The End Of Mental Illness Debuts On The USA Today Bestseller List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Change your brain, change your life and others' lives for the better. This is the mantra of 10-time New York Times bestselling author and clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, Dr. Daniel Amen. Dr. Daniel Amen's new revolutionary book, The End of Mental Illness debuted at No. 71 on the USA Today bestsellers list (among all books) for the week ending March 8, 2020. 

Though incidence of these conditions is skyrocketing, for the past four decades standard treatment hasn't much changed, and success rates in treating them have barely improved, either. Meanwhile, the stigma of the "mental illness" label―damaging and devastating on its own―can often prevent sufferers from getting the help they need.

Based on his brain-imaging work at Amen Clinics, with more than 160,000 scans of patients from 121 countries, neuroscientist and psychiatrist Daniel Amen, MD, has learned that most psychiatric illnesses are not mental health issues at all. Rather, they are brain health issues that steal your mind. This one idea changes everything: Get your brain right and your mind will follow.

In The End of Mental Illness, Dr. Amen challenges an outdated psychiatric paradigm and helps readers improve the health of their own brain, minimizing or reversing conditions that may be preventing them from living a full and emotionally healthy life.

About the Author

Daniel G. Amen, MD, is a physician, a double board-certified psychiatrist, the founder of Amen Clinics, a 10-time New York Times bestselling author, and an international speaker. Dr. Amen has written, produced, and hosted 14 popular public television shows about the brain that have aired more than 100,000 times across North America. He has spoken for the National Security Agency, and his work has been featured in outlets including Newsweek, Time magazine, HuffPost, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and Men's Health.

Media Contact:
Natalie Buchoz
714-421-3778 or nbuchoz@amenclinic.com
Amen Clinics

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-g-amens-new-book-the-end-of-mental-illness-debuts-on-the-usa-today-bestseller-list-301022547.html

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pVENATOR MATERIALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:03pASCENT INDUSTRIES : Announces Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
03:02pHEMP : Great American Hempathon Attracting Participants from Around the World
AQ
03:02pCRON Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cronos Group Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:02pDONALDSON : Releases Filter Minder® Wireless Engine Air Filter Monitoring System
BU
03:02pNovel Gene Therapy Generated New Functional Neurons in Mouse Models of Huntington's Disease (HD)
BU
03:02pBRUNSWICK BANCORP : Announces Appointment of James Atieh to Board of Directors
BU
03:01pPAYLOCITY : Colorado Emergency Paid Sick Leave Bill
PU
03:01pNETFLIX : 'Willoughbys' adaptation to premiere April 22 on Netflix
AQ
03:01pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group