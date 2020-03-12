Daniel G. Amen's New Book The End Of Mental Illness Debuts On The USA Today Bestseller List

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Change your brain, change your life and others' lives for the better. This is the mantra of 10-time New York Times bestselling author and clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, Dr. Daniel Amen. Dr. Daniel Amen's new revolutionary book, The End of Mental Illness debuted at No. 71 on the USA Today bestsellers list (among all books) for the week ending March 8, 2020.

Though incidence of these conditions is skyrocketing, for the past four decades standard treatment hasn't much changed, and success rates in treating them have barely improved, either. Meanwhile, the stigma of the "mental illness" label―damaging and devastating on its own―can often prevent sufferers from getting the help they need.

Based on his brain-imaging work at Amen Clinics, with more than 160,000 scans of patients from 121 countries, neuroscientist and psychiatrist Daniel Amen, MD, has learned that most psychiatric illnesses are not mental health issues at all. Rather, they are brain health issues that steal your mind. This one idea changes everything: Get your brain right and your mind will follow.

In The End of Mental Illness, Dr. Amen challenges an outdated psychiatric paradigm and helps readers improve the health of their own brain, minimizing or reversing conditions that may be preventing them from living a full and emotionally healthy life.

About the Author

Daniel G. Amen, MD, is a physician, a double board-certified psychiatrist, the founder of Amen Clinics, a 10-time New York Times bestselling author, and an international speaker. Dr. Amen has written, produced, and hosted 14 popular public television shows about the brain that have aired more than 100,000 times across North America. He has spoken for the National Security Agency, and his work has been featured in outlets including Newsweek, Time magazine, HuffPost, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and Men's Health.

Media Contact:

Natalie Buchoz

714-421-3778 or nbuchoz@amenclinic.com

Amen Clinics

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-g-amens-new-book-the-end-of-mental-illness-debuts-on-the-usa-today-bestseller-list-301022547.html

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.