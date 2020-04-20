Daniel Kildee : Congressman Dan Kildee on President Trump Halting Tariff Collection

'The Trump Administration's decision to delay collecting tariffs is a giveaway to foreign companies that hurts American workers. Especially at a time when many American companies have shifted domestic production lines to make critical personal protective equipment, this decision will result in cheaper foreign goods that make it harder for the American worker to compete. This morning, the President's National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow even admitted this decision was intended to benefit importers, not American-based companies. Instead of making it easier to import foreign goods, let's focus on supporting the American worker and rebuilding our economy.'