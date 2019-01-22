Shutts & Bowen is pleased to announce that Daniel Nordby has once again joined the firm as a partner after spending almost two years as General Counsel to former Governor Rick Scott.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005816/en/

Daniel Nordby rejoins Shutts after term as Governor's General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)

Nordby was appointed General Counsel to the Governor of Florida in 2017. As General Counsel, he was the chief legal advisor to Governor Scott and advised Scott on the appointment of more than 100 judges to Florida’s trial and appellate courts. Nordby actively represented Governor Scott in litigation, personally presenting oral argument on the Governor’s behalf in three separate cases before the Florida Supreme Court and in numerous cases before the lower courts.

“Serving as General Counsel to the Governor was the honor of a lifetime, but I’m very ready to return to Shutts and the private sector,” Nordby said.

Nordby is an experienced litigator, particularly in the areas of constitutional law, Florida administrative law, and election law, and has represented clients on a wide range of regulatory matters. He became a partner at Shutts in 2014 after serving as General Counsel to the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2014 and General Counsel to Florida’s Secretary of State from 2011 to 2012.

“We are proud of Daniel’s many accomplishments while serving the people of Florida and the Governor, and we are very happy to have him back at the firm,” said Bowman Brown, Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Financial Services Practice Group at Shutts. “It was an honor for one of our partners to have been chosen as General Counsel. Daniel’s extraordinary work in ensuring the quality and caliber of judicial candidates will have a lasting impact on Florida’s judiciary for a generation to come.”

Nordby is a “triple-Gator” with three degrees from the University of Florida: a J.D., a B.S. in Microbiology and Cell Science, and a B.A. in Classical Studies. He has been recognized as a Florida Super Lawyers “Rising Star” and has been named to the roster of Florida Legal Elite by Florida Trend magazine.

About Shutts & Bowen LLP: Shutts & Bowen, established in 1910, is a full-service business law firm with more than 290 lawyers in offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach. Learn more about Shutts & Bowen at www.shutts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005816/en/