Daniel Pidgeon Files $5M Suit against Brothers, Starpower, Alleging Wrongful Termination, Breach of Corporate Bylaws

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel M. Pidgeon, one of the largest shareholders of Dallas-based Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc., has filed suit in the District Court, Judicial District, Dallas County, Texas, alleging that his brothers Michael A. Pidgeon, David K. Pidgeon and Steven D. Pidgeon; his father Barry E. Pidgeon; along with Starpower’s acting Chief Operating Officer Tom Schurr, engaged in a host of unlawful practices, including wrongful termination and defamation, actions preceded by a willful violation of corporate bylaws. (Case: 27513701; Envelope Number: 27513701)



“Companies are duty-bound by their bylaws – whether their shareholders are family, friends or business associates. What occurred within this shareholder group is a total disregard for corporate governance accompanied by deliberate defamation and disparagement,” said Bell Nunnally Partner Mikel J. Bowers, attorney for Daniel Pidgeon.

Daniel Pidgeon’s complaint, a copy of which can be viewed here , is brought on eight counts, including wrongful breach of contract and termination, defamation and business disparagement, breach of corporate bylaws, breach of fiduciary duty, corporate waste and conspiracy, and seeks compensation of $5M.

