Daniel Pidgeon Files $5M Suit against Brothers, Starpower, Alleging Wrongful Termination, Breach of Corporate Bylaws

09/14/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel M. Pidgeon, one of the largest shareholders of Dallas-based Starpower Home Entertainment Systems, Inc., has filed suit in the District Court, Judicial District, Dallas County, Texas, alleging that his brothers Michael A. Pidgeon, David K. Pidgeon and Steven D. Pidgeon; his father Barry E. Pidgeon; along with Starpower’s acting Chief Operating Officer Tom Schurr, engaged in a host of unlawful practices, including wrongful termination and defamation, actions preceded by a willful violation of corporate bylaws. (Case: 27513701; Envelope Number: 27513701)

“Companies are duty-bound by their bylaws – whether their shareholders are family, friends or business associates. What occurred within this shareholder group is a total disregard for corporate governance accompanied by deliberate defamation and disparagement,” said Bell Nunnally Partner Mikel J. Bowers, attorney for Daniel Pidgeon.

Daniel Pidgeon’s complaint, a copy of which can be viewed here, is brought on eight counts, including wrongful breach of contract and termination, defamation and business disparagement, breach of corporate bylaws, breach of fiduciary duty, corporate waste and conspiracy, and seeks compensation of $5M.

About Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP

With more than 60 attorneys and three decades of doing business, Bell Nunnally is among the most respected business law firms in Texas, one of the 25 largest in North Texas and one of the state’s fastest-growing firms. The depth of the firm’s knowledge and breadth of its expertise sets Bell Nunnally apart. The firm, a member of the global law firm network Legalink, provides a full range of services, including litigation, appellate law, commercial finance, corporate and securities, creditors’ rights, bankruptcy, health law, intellectual property, labor and employment, immigration, real estate, entertainment, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, tax and white collar criminal defense. Bell Nunnally is regularly singled out as a “Go-To” firm by America’s largest companies each year in Corporate Counsel magazine.

CONTACTS:  
Traci Stuart/Michael Bond
Blattel Communications
415-413-4522/415-413-4524
traci@blattel.com/michael@blattel.com
 Mikel J. Bowers
Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP
214-740-1455
mbowers@bellnunnally.com


                                      

43764_BNLogo-2016.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
