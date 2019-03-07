Daniel Smith Joins Tyto Athene, LLC as Chief Financial Officer

Tyto Athene, LLC announced today that Daniel Smith has been appointed
Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Smith will lead the financial operations of
the organization as well as the strategic M&A activities for the Company.
“We are thrilled to have Dan join the executive team here at Tyto
Athene. Dan brings a tremendous set of capabilities to lead our
financial operations and help us execute our near and long term
strategic objectives from both M&A and organic growth perspectives,”
said Jeff Murray, CEO of Tyto Athene.
Prior to joining Tyto Athene, Mr. Smith was the Chief Financial Officer
and a member of the board of directors of MicroPact from January 2013
through January 2019. Mr. Smith has over twenty-five (25) years of
experience in finance, M&A, venture capital, banking and valuation
consulting. Mr. Smith’s extraordinary management experience encompasses
both start-ups and well-established companies across a variety of
industries and financial conditions. As CFO of MicroPact, Mr. Smith was
responsible for the financial, accounting, corporate development, legal,
contracts, human resources, talent acquisition, and project control
areas of the organization.
Previously, Mr. Smith was CFO for Attain LLC, a professional services
firm focused on the federal, state and local government, and higher
education markets. At Attain, Mr. Smith was instrumental in the
formation of the organization by leading the financing and acquisition
of assets from the BearingPoint bankruptcy estate.
Mr. Smith received his MBA in finance from the University of Chicago,
Graduate School of Business and his B.S. in accounting from Indiana
University.
Michael Lustbader, Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said
“Arlington is excited to continue working with Dan, who was integral in
driving a successful outcome of our investment in MicroPact. We are
confident that he will be a strategic business partner to Jeff and the
rest of the Tyto Athene management team as we scale the business.”
About Tyto Athene, LLC
Tyto Athene is a full service systems integrator focused on helping
clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing
ubiquitous and secure access to enterprise information throughout their
operating environment. Tyto Athene uses a myriad of technologies,
innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes
for its clients worldwide. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com.
