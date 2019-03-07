Daniel Smith Joins Tyto Athene, LLC as Chief Financial Officer

Tyto Athene, LLC announced today that Daniel Smith has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Smith will lead the financial operations of the organization as well as the strategic M&A activities for the Company.

“We are thrilled to have Dan join the executive team here at Tyto Athene. Dan brings a tremendous set of capabilities to lead our financial operations and help us execute our near and long term strategic objectives from both M&A and organic growth perspectives,” said Jeff Murray, CEO of Tyto Athene.

Prior to joining Tyto Athene, Mr. Smith was the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the board of directors of MicroPact from January 2013 through January 2019. Mr. Smith has over twenty-five (25) years of experience in finance, M&A, venture capital, banking and valuation consulting. Mr. Smith’s extraordinary management experience encompasses both start-ups and well-established companies across a variety of industries and financial conditions. As CFO of MicroPact, Mr. Smith was responsible for the financial, accounting, corporate development, legal, contracts, human resources, talent acquisition, and project control areas of the organization.

Previously, Mr. Smith was CFO for Attain LLC, a professional services firm focused on the federal, state and local government, and higher education markets. At Attain, Mr. Smith was instrumental in the formation of the organization by leading the financing and acquisition of assets from the BearingPoint bankruptcy estate.

Mr. Smith received his MBA in finance from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business and his B.S. in accounting from Indiana University.

Michael Lustbader, Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said “Arlington is excited to continue working with Dan, who was integral in driving a successful outcome of our investment in MicroPact. We are confident that he will be a strategic business partner to Jeff and the rest of the Tyto Athene management team as we scale the business.”

About Tyto Athene, LLC

Tyto Athene is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing ubiquitous and secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. Tyto Athene uses a myriad of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com.

