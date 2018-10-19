Daniel Thwaites : Best hotel in Cheshire

Friday the

19th October 2018

Cottons Hotel & Spa has been named best in the region in the Marketing Cheshire Annual Tourism Awards.

It won Hotel of the Year at a ceremony in Chester last night hosted by Heart Radio's Angela Jay.

General Manager Steve Ogden said: 'This is fantastic news for all the team here at Cottons Hotel & Spa.

'Cheshire has a booming tourism economy with many places to stay, so we know competition for this award would have been fierce and we couldn't be more delighted to be named Hotel of the Year.

'We have seen a lot of changes at the hotel in the last 12 months, as we've refurbished the spa, meeting rooms, bedrooms and the restaurant. And in doing so we have tried to capture the spirit of Cheshire as it really is a great place for people to visit and we want to show off our local area and attractions.

'Winning this award shows we are making a great impression with our investment and I'm proud of all the team who have worked hard to make the hotel stand out.'

The 14th Marketing Cheshire Annual Tourism Awards celebrated excellence and outstanding achievement in Cheshire tourism. A total of 16 awards were presented across all areas of the tourism industry.