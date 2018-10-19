Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daniel Thwaites : Best hotel in Cheshire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 04:08pm CEST
Friday the 19th October 2018

Cottons Hotel & Spa has been named best in the region in the Marketing Cheshire Annual Tourism Awards.

It won Hotel of the Year at a ceremony in Chester last night hosted by Heart Radio's Angela Jay.

General Manager Steve Ogden said: 'This is fantastic news for all the team here at Cottons Hotel & Spa.

'Cheshire has a booming tourism economy with many places to stay, so we know competition for this award would have been fierce and we couldn't be more delighted to be named Hotel of the Year.

'We have seen a lot of changes at the hotel in the last 12 months, as we've refurbished the spa, meeting rooms, bedrooms and the restaurant. And in doing so we have tried to capture the spirit of Cheshire as it really is a great place for people to visit and we want to show off our local area and attractions.

'Winning this award shows we are making a great impression with our investment and I'm proud of all the team who have worked hard to make the hotel stand out.'

The 14th Marketing Cheshire Annual Tourism Awards celebrated excellence and outstanding achievement in Cheshire tourism. A total of 16 awards were presented across all areas of the tourism industry.

Disclaimer

Daniel Thwaites plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 14:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pREPORT : Israeli spyware helping dictatorships track dissidents, minorities
AQ
04:49pQ BIOMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
04:49pDREAM GLOBAL REIT : October 2018 Monthly Distribution
AQ
04:48pHUILI RESOURCES : (i) further delay in publication of the interim results and the interim report of the group for the six months ended 30 june 2018 and the annual results and the annual report of the group for the year ended 31 december 2017; and (ii) continual suspension of trading of shares
PU
04:48pSPRINT UPDATE : Hurricane Michael
PU
04:48pPROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : Weaker sales of automobile manufacturers weigh on PWO
PU
04:48pCommon tower policy restricts telecom open access
AQ
04:48pItalpinas to spend P3 billion on capex in 2019
AQ
04:48pMETRO BANK : Free spook-tacular arts and crafts workshop at Metro Bank stores
PU
04:48pINTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE : Bayron grabs lead
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
4EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth
5TELIASONERA : TELIASONERA : Telia Company Interim report January-September 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.