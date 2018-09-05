Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daniel Thwaites : Cooking up a storm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:52pm CEST
Wednesday the 5th September 2018

Staff at Aztec Hotel & Spa, Bristol, were unexpectedly drawn into a pasty dash this week as BBC Radio 1 embarked on an unusual mission.

The radio station's breakfast show presenter Greg James was using listener power to get a Cornish Pasty up to Aberdeenshire in Scotland to someone who had never tried one.

From Padstow where it was baked, an Olympic torch-style relay team is helping it hitchhike 675 miles up North - and on Tuesday it arrived in the car park of Aztec Hotel & Spa awaiting the next volunteer transporter.

Executive Head Chef, Marc Payne, said: 'It was quite a morning - we had all sorts of people contacting us about a pasty in the car park.

'Friends and family of staff, even staff across our company who listen to Radio 1 were calling us and asking if we knew it was there.

'It was delivered by cyclist Jon Mould who is on the Tour of Britain and Radio 1 put out an appeal for a volunteer to pick it up and get it further up north.

'It definitely led to some unusual phone calls and puzzled faces, as you might imagine. But the pasty went safely onto its next destination, Gloucester, after being picked up by a generator repair man and his van.

'If there was more room in the air tight box with the pasty, we'd have added some cider to go with it, just in case they hadn't had any of the West country's famous drink.'

Disclaimer

Daniel Thwaites plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 13:51:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Edmunds highlights 10 notable new cars for 2019
AQ
04:19pEVOLVING GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - EVG
AQ
04:19puBreakiFix Grows in North Carolina, Opens New Store in Concord
GL
04:17pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG Traffic and Capacity Statistics - August 2018
PU
04:17pSOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP : 4 Ways to Save the Planet While Saving Money
PU
04:17pNB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Conversion of Securities
PU
04:16pBHP BILLITON : buys into Ecuador copper project with $35 million SolGold stake
RE
04:16pBreakthrough Discovery Leads to Invention of neurolenses® – New Treatment for Millions Who Suffer from Headaches, Neck/Shoulder Pain and Eyestrain When Using Digital Devices
GL
04:16pIntelliClear Selects Fondos Unidos de Puerto Rico as its 2018 Clarity Trust Recipient
GL
04:15pTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Fox invests $100 million in broadcasting platform Caffeine
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.