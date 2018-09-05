Daniel Thwaites : Cooking up a storm

Wednesday the

5th September 2018

Staff at Aztec Hotel & Spa, Bristol, were unexpectedly drawn into a pasty dash this week as BBC Radio 1 embarked on an unusual mission.

The radio station's breakfast show presenter Greg James was using listener power to get a Cornish Pasty up to Aberdeenshire in Scotland to someone who had never tried one.

From Padstow where it was baked, an Olympic torch-style relay team is helping it hitchhike 675 miles up North - and on Tuesday it arrived in the car park of Aztec Hotel & Spa awaiting the next volunteer transporter.

Executive Head Chef, Marc Payne, said: 'It was quite a morning - we had all sorts of people contacting us about a pasty in the car park.

'Friends and family of staff, even staff across our company who listen to Radio 1 were calling us and asking if we knew it was there.

'It was delivered by cyclist Jon Mould who is on the Tour of Britain and Radio 1 put out an appeal for a volunteer to pick it up and get it further up north.

'It definitely led to some unusual phone calls and puzzled faces, as you might imagine. But the pasty went safely onto its next destination, Gloucester, after being picked up by a generator repair man and his van.

'If there was more room in the air tight box with the pasty, we'd have added some cider to go with it, just in case they hadn't had any of the West country's famous drink.'