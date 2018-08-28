Daniel Thwaites : Just the tonic!

Tuesday the

28th August 2018

Staff at The Fleece in Cirencester have been raising a toast to The Wallace and Gromit Grand Appeal - and raised over £1,000 along the way!

The inn held a charity gin night, attended by around 60 people.

Along with gin sampling and a Q&A session with a gin expert, the evening included a prize draw and guess the name of the teddy competition.

It led to a grand total of £1,226 being raised for charity and next week The Fleece will hand over a cheque to WATCh, a Transport Service that provides support and mobile acute care to critically ill children and their families.

Assistant Manager Pippa Cutts, who organised the event with colleague Maria Lane, said: 'It was a great event and everyone really enjoyed themselves. Everyone was welcomed with a glass of Pimms, our chefs created a buffet and one of our team member, Tempany, made some incredible cupcakes that went down a storm!

'The gin tasting session was run by Halewood, a well-established gin supplier, and everyone walked away well informed after a brilliant presentation and tasting of the products.'

It was part of a new charity initiative organised by the inn, as staff were keen to do more to support their local community.

They have appointed their colleague Maria Lane as the chief fundraiser to help keep them on track of their target to raise £3,000 this year.

They have already hosted a coffee and cake morning, with the support of local businesses, which raised money for The Royal Society of Blind Children and there is more in the pipeline.