Daniel Thwaites : Thwaites buys Funny Girls

Monday the

21st January 2019

Thwaites has become the new owner and operator of Blackpool's iconic Funny Girls, in the process securing over 80 jobs in the town and heralding a new era of investment and development in this much-loved show.

The Lancashire-based brewer has been running the venue on a temporary basis since September after the business fell into financial difficulties.

Chief Executive Officer at Thwaites, Rick Bailey, said: 'Funny Girls is an iconic part of Blackpool nightlife with global recognition and we are pleased that we are able to bring stability and a more certain long term future to the business.

'We have had a long association with Funny Girls over the last 20 years and we are very excited about the opportunities open to it.

'Since taking over on a temporary basis in September, we have made some small improvements to the buildings and we are now planning a significant investment to make sure it remains a must visit fixture as part of the Blackpool experience.

'In the short term, rehearsals are well underway for the spring show, which launches on Friday, January 25, which will be a celebration of stage and screen, performing in Funny Girls own unique style.

'I would like to thank the team for all their patience and support during what has been an unsettling time for them. They can now rest assured that Funny Girls has a great future ahead.'

Funny Girls first arrived on the Blackpool night scene in 1994, in a corner shop on Queen Street but soon had to move to bigger premises.

The club moved to its current location on Dickson Road in 2002, a former Odeon cinema and Grade II Listed building that was completely renovated and restored.