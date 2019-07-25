Log in
Danir AB Makes Further Investments in Cindrigo

07/25/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd. ("Cindrigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of 144,443 shares of the Company by Danir AB ("Danir") at a price of CAD $ 7.88 (USD $6.00) per share, for a total investment in the amount of CAD $1,164,165 (USD $886,598). On completion of the transaction, Danir will hold a total of 47,460,538 shares, representing a total ownership of 33.92% of the company's total outstanding shares.

About Danir AB

Danir AB is a Swedish entrepreneur-driven holding company owned by the Dan Olofsson family. Danir actively owns, manages and participates in the development of listed and private companies, primarily in development-intensive industries. Danir was founded in 1986 and is permeated by entrepreneurship, long-term perspective and social engagement. The Group sales 2019, is estimated to SEK 7 billion (CAD 1 billion), with some 5,000 employees.

About Cindrigo Energy Ltd.

Cindrigo Energy Ltd. is engaged in the development of high quality, clean, renewable energy utilizing Waste to Energy ("WtE") and biomass energy ("Biomass") projects. WtE and Biomass technologies consists of any waste treatment process that creates in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. gas and diesel) from a waste source.

For further information please contact:

Mustaq A Patel
Managing Director
+1 (646) 419 3152

info@cindrigo.com
www.cindrigo.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects and opportunities, which are based on assumptions of management.

The use of any words such as ""will", "expected", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, the Company will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46545


© Newsfilecorp 2019
