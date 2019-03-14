Danisense : Ddds Petar Ljuushev as R&D Manager

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current transducers for demanding
applications, has announced the appointment of Petar Ljushev as R&D
Manager.
Ljushev holds a PhD in the field of Power electronics from the Technical
University of Denmark (DTU), and has many years experience in industrial
companies designing power electronics, large power resistors and
resistor systems for demanding applications. In this new role at
Danisense, he will be focusing on new innovative products and adding new
functions and features to existing products, introducing the company’s
closed loop Flux Gate technology.
He comments: “Danisense is a young, dynamic company, and with their
broad product range for high precision current transducer they have
proven that they have perfected the art of high-accuracy current
transducers based on the Flux Gate principle.”
Adds Henrik Elbaek, CEO, Danisense A/S: “We welcome Petar to our team.
We are sure his experience and expertise will prove invaluable to our
next-generation of products and also is supporting our customers with
their technical applications challenges.”
DANISENSE – Precision - Innovation
By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics
Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the
requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense
was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The
company’s founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess
specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling
Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and
easy measure AC and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its
products are of the highest quality and have an extremely flat
frequency response and outstanding DC stability.
***END***
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005404/en/