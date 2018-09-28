Danish Architecture Center: The Daylight Award ceremony rewards Japanese architect Hiroshi Sambuichi and American researcher Greg Ward for their dedication to daylight

The Daylight Award 2018 was celebrated at the iconic Rolex
Learning Centre in Switzerland on 27 September. In the beautifully
sculptured building designed by former Daylight Award laureates, SANAA,
an enthusiastic international community of architects, researchers, and
representatives from the building sector were gathered to celebrate the
laureates. Architect Hiroshi Sambuichi and researcher Greg Ward both
received The Daylight Award 2018 and €100,000 for their groundbreaking
work and dedication to daylight.
The three philanthropic foundations, VILLUM FONDEN, VELUX FONDEN and
VELUX STIFTUNG, presented the award for the first time in 1980 to
recognise prominent practitioners in the fields of daylight in
architecture and daylight research for the benefit of human health,
well-being and the environment. The 2018 laureates follow in the
footsteps of Jørn Utzon (DK), Lacaton & Vassal (FR), James Carpenter
(US), Marilyne Andersen (CH), and Steven Holl (US).
Architecture powered by nature
Hiroshi Sambuichi has been awarded for his ability to balance the
relationship between nature and architecture. The movement of earth,
wind, air, water, and sun are integral parts in his buildings, which
include the Shizuki Castle House and Naoshima Hall in Japan.
Hiroshi Sambuichi comments:
“A close examination of changing wind directions and intensities in
daylight influences the site and enables me to understand what kind of
architecture is really needed on each location. I am honoured and
thankful for this recognition of the nature of daylight.”
Creator of Revolutionary Software
Greg Ward is the creator of the revolutionary software simulation
program, Radiance. Radiance has been applied variously to architecture,
product design, thermal simulation, and health effects. It has also been
utilised in unique situations such as assisting astronauts in training
to work under the harsh lighting conditions in space.
Greg Ward says:
“My emphasis has always been on working, practical systems, as
opposed to purely academic pursuits. To me this award is an
important recognition of much more than my work. It recognises an entire
community´s contribution to daylight prediction and inclusion in the
built environment”.
About The Daylight Award
The Daylight Award is presented by the philanthropic foundations, VILLUM
FONDEN, VELUX FONDEN and VELUX STIFTUNG. The award puts specific
emphasis on the interrelation between theory and practice and was
originally established by Villum Kann Rasmussen, the inventor of the
VELUX roof window.
Read more: www.thedaylightaward.com
