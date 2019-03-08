Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Danish Crown A/S : sustainability goals are now set

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 03:25am EST

According to climate scientists worldwide, meat is a big challenge for the Earth's well-being, the climate and living conditions for future generations. This is a fundamental challenge for all meat producers, and Danish Crown and Danish Crown's owners - Danish farmers - are now going to intensify their commitment to making the meat they produce more sustainable.

- We believe that we're going to see a huge market for sustainable meat in future. We want to capture this market and create a brand as the most sustainable producer of meat-based food products. We have a strong starting point, as our Danish owners are already leading the way on very many parameters, and this is something that we must now build on, says Jais Valeur, Group CEO of Danish Crown.

By 2030, Danish Crown will have reduced its emissions of greenhouse gases for each kilogramme of pork it produces from farm to fork by at least 50 per cent compared to 2005. Even before the end of 2019, 90 per cent of the pigs supplied to Danish Crown's Danish abattoirs will come from sustainability-certified farmers, and the vision is for all meat from Danish Crown to be climate-neutral by 2050, all the way from farm to fork.

Danish Crown has commissioned researchers to calculate and document developments since 2005. The conclusion is that Danish farmers have reduced the climate impact of producing one kilogramme of pork by 25 per cent between 2005 and 2016, of which agriculture accounts for 18 per cent.

- Pork has unjustifiably been in the firing line for the climate impact. We're going to change this, because we now know that we could have been talking about sustainability from as early as the mid-2000s. We cannot turn back the clock, but the results are there for all to see, and what we're going to do is launch a concept which we, as well as our customers can communicate, and which is going to win the support of consumers, because at the end of the day, it's the choices being made by consumers that will drive the transition, says Jais Valeur.

The Danish Crown group are currently setting up a number of cross-organisational projects focusing on everything from energy and water consumption, to packaging and transport solutions. The aim is to define goals in all these areas and to establish a number of partnerships which will enable Danish Crown to identify new solutions in cooperation with both researchers and other companies in the industry.

- At our MEAT2030 conference in Copenhagen in autumn 2018, participants were practically queuing up to partner with us in the field of sustainable development. This is fantastic - because the path to a position as the world's leading manufacturer of sustainable meat is one dotted with challenges that must be resolved. We're reaching out to potential partners with whom to develop sustainable solutions, thereby enabling us to achieve our climate and sustainability goals, while simultaneously developing our business for the benefit of our owners, says Jais Valeur.

Danish Crown has not yet finalised its climate goals for beef and veal, but they will be closely aligned with the goals being set for Danish dairy production and Danish Crown's sustainability certification for pork. However, the long-term vision of climate neutrality covers all the group's activities.

Disclaimer

Danish Crown A/S published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 08:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aECB rate hike bets pushed back to late-2020, money markets show
RE
03:50aIRELAND : Minister Pat Breen TD welcomes European Investment Bank report highlighting Digitalisation benefits for Irish SMEs
PU
03:49aGhosn's defence team to monitor calls, surveillance footage while he awaits trial
RE
03:46aEuro set for worst week in year after ECB and ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
03:43aEuro set for worst week in year after ECB and ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
03:40aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : supports WA Government's response to EPA guidelines
PU
03:26aECB needs to take its time to prepare new bank loans - Nowotny
RE
03:25aDANISH CROWN A/S : sustainability goals are now set
PU
03:23aFrench trade deficit widens in January as exports soften
RE
03:20aPRESS RELEASE : The Government Of Malaysia Successfully Prices Its ¥200 Billion (RM7.3 Billion) Samurai Bond At The Full Cost Of 0.63% P.A. For A Tenure Of 10 Years
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
3COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS OVER POTENTIAL MERGER: Focus
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : February 2019 traffic
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank says informed about complaint by anti-corruption investor Browder

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.