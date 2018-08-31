Danish Robot Equipment Flagship Company OnRobot Acquires Purple Robotics

Purple Robotics, which has just developed an innovative vacuum gripper
within just one year—the world’s first gripper specifically for
cobots—has now been acquired by OnRobot. The acquisition takes place a
mere two months after the OnRobot merger of three robotics companies
from the United States, Hungary and Denmark that created one global
player with a strong focus on the market for industrial robot
accessories.
Now, OnRobot adds another trail-blazing technology to the product mix.
With the acquisition of Purple Robotics, OnRobot can now offer its
partners the world’s first dual vacuum gripper. The gripper attracted
international robot industry attention when the inventors presented it
in June at Automatica, the world’s largest robotics fair.
Purple Robotics was established by the three Danish “super-nerds” Lasse
Kieffer, Henrik Tillitz Hansen and Peter Nadolny Madsen, all of whom
have a background as product developers at Universal Robots, the company
behind the world’s first cobot. OnRobot is now infusing this valuable
expertise into its own existing R&D department at its headquarters in
Odense. Lasse Kieffer, Purple Robotics CEO, looks forward to joining the
OnRobot organization together with his colleagues.
“It has been really good fun to create a brand new robotics company and
to disrupt the market for vacuum grippers with our invention,” Lasse
Kieffer said. “It makes a lot of sense and creates significant synergy
to join forces with OnRobot, which has already created a strong, global
sales organization. This means that we can focus 100 percent on
developing the world’s coolest robotics products. Together, we can go
far.”
Already sold in 25 countries 3 months after launch
Since
entering the market, Purple Robotics has experienced a veritable
onslaught from partners worldwide wishing to be able to offer the
product to their customers. Already three months after launching the
product, 40 partners in 25 countries have concluded partnership
agreements with Purple Robotics for the patented innovation.
The Purple Robotics dual vacuum gripper can, so to speak, give a robot
arm two “hands” and thereby the ability to handle several items
simultaneously and solving multiple tasks in one movement. Additionally,
it has an electric pump integrated in the gripper itself, meaning users
do not need to worry about hoses, compressed air, and cables as with
conventional vacuum gripper solutions.
The vacuum gripper meets a clear need in the global industry for
efficient and flexible robot solutions that are simple and quick to
commission. It takes less than 30 minutes to install the Purple Robotics
gripper on a robot and start it up. The vacuum gripper is able to gently
and efficiently handle items of many different dimensions, weights,
materials and shapes. The lifting capacity is 10 kilograms (22 lbs) and
the robot gripper is designed for use on a wide range of light-weight
robots from all robot manufacturers.
“It must be easily conceivable to automate even small production
batches,” said Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO, OnRobot. “Otherwise, robot
technology is not a good investment. This is why we hand pick the best
and most user-friendly robot products and integrate them in OnRobot. We
are extremely pleased to now be able to offer our robot partners and
integrators the vacuum gripper, just as we look forward to being able to
add the top-class Purple Robotics robot developers to our development
department.”
The acquisition of Purple Robotics means that the Vacuum Gripper will be
presented in the United States to robot equipment buyers at the IMTS
fair in Chicago September 10-15. After the spring merger of the three
robotics companies OnRobot, Perception Robotics and OptoForce, the
OnRobot product range now features a wide assortment of robot equipment,
including electric grippers, force-moment sensors, gecko grippers and
tactile sensors.
“We are now one step closer to our vision of offering
‘one-stop-shopping’ for buyers of robot accessories,” Enrico Krog
Iversen added. “Purple Robotics will definitely not be our last
acquisition. We have our eye on a number of other interesting companies
around the world.”
OnRobot has also recently welcomed another strong international investor
to the ownership roster – the American venture fund Summit Partners.
About OnRobot
OnRobot is located in Odense and offers
technologies – hardware as well as software – used for solutions
involving collaborating robots, cobots. OnRobot develops grippers,
sensors, and other cobot equipment which makes the use of technology
easier in areas such as packaging, quality control, materials handling,
machine maintenance, assembly, and welding. In addition to the head
office in Denmark, OnRobot now also has sales offices in Germany, China,
USA, Spain, Malaysia, and Hungary, and now has more than 100 employees.
Visit www.onrobot.com
for further information.
OnRobot AS, Teglværksvej 47H, DK-5220 Odense SØ, Denmark
Press photos
Portraits
of Enrico Krog Iversen
Portraits
of Lasse Kieffer
Photos
of Purple Robotics’ vacuum gripper
Photo
of OnRobot’s head office in Odense, Denmark
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005882/en/