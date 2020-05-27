Danish banks prepared for short, severe economic downturn - central bank

Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday Danish banks were well-capitalised and able to withstand a severe but temporary economic downturn.

In a biannual stress test on Denmark's lenders, the central bank said in the most adverse scenarios, some mid-sized and large banks would fall short of their minimum capital requirements.

"Banks are better capitalised than before the financial crisis and can withstand losses at financial crisis levels or higher," the central bank said in a report published on Wednesday.

