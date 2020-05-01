Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
Danish return dip in March

05/01/2020 | 02:19am EDT
Danish listed shares had a return incl. dividends of -5.3 per cent in March. The return was -5.7 per cent in February. Over a five-year period this is only surpassed by the return loss of -7.9 per cent in October 2018, where the global stock markets were affected by trade conflict and lower expectations for future economic growth. The return incl. interest payments of the Danish bond market was -1.9 per cent in March. The extraordinary financial uncertainties resulting from the coronavirus were thus reflected in the Danish equity and bond returns, which showed high volatility in March 2020 - both in upwards and downwards direction.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 06:18:07 UTC
