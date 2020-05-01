Danish return dip in March

Danish listed shares had a return incl. dividends of -5.3 per cent in March. The return was -5.7 per cent in February. Over a five-year period this is only surpassed by the return loss of -7.9 per cent in October 2018, where the global stock markets were affected by trade conflict and lower expectations for future economic growth. The return incl. interest payments of the Danish bond market was -1.9 per cent in March. The extraordinary financial uncertainties resulting from the coronavirus were thus reflected in the Danish equity and bond returns, which showed high volatility in March 2020 - both in upwards and downwards direction.

