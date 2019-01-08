Log in
Danlaw : Inc. Launches New C-V2X On-Board and Roadside Units

01/08/2019 | 02:29pm EST

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw Inc., an industry-leading provider of innovative vehicle connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its C-V2X AutoLink On-board Unit (OBU) and RouteLink Roadside Unit (RSU).  The C-V2X AutoLink OBU and RouteLink RSU will be available for customer deliveries in Q1 and Q2 2019 respectively. Both products feature the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution from Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. C-V2X is a new solution for V2X communications which enables improved automotive safety, automated driving, and traffic efficiency. C-V2X is designed to leverage future improvements in cellular radio technology based on standards set by the globally recognized 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

Danlaw AutoLink CV2X

Danlaw's AutoLink OBU and RouteLink RSU can be configured to utilize either PC5 C-V2X or Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) radios to maximize compatibility with global intelligent transportation systems. Working together, AutoLink and RouteLink operate on the 5.9 GHz spectrum to broadcast Basic Safety Messages with lane-level accuracy, providing drivers with 360-degree situational awareness. These products were designed to enhance mobility in smart cities, optimize public transportation initiatives, and create a safer driving environment for the 270+ million vehicles on the road today.

Integrated with the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution, Danlaw's AutoLink and RouteLink are designed to be one of the most reliable and accurate C-V2X solutions on the market. The OBU and RSU feature a wide communication range, enhanced non-line-of-sight (NLOS) performance, and improved cost efficiency, without relying on cellular network coverage.

Danlaw's V2X solutions are built upon decades of experience designing, manufacturing, and deploying connected vehicle technology globally. Danlaw's AutoLink OBU is currently deployed in numerous smart city pilots across the United States, including the Ann Arbor Connected Vehicle Test Environment and the New York City Department of Transportation Connected Vehicle Pilot program.

"At Danlaw, we strive to develop forward-thinking technology that will improve safety and mobility in cities around the world. By combining Danlaw's extensive V2X systems development experience with the Qualcomm 9150 chipset, we were able to create the most reliable and ITS-compatible C-V2X solution on the market," said Scott Morrell, Danlaw's VP of Engineering. "We are confident that our customers will greatly benefit from the superior performance and connectivity of our AutoLink and RouteLink products."

For more information about Danlaw and its connected vehicle solutions, please visit https://www.danlawinc.com/v2x-hardware/.

About Danlaw Inc.

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car and automotive electronics. Our people live, breathe, and create innovative technology for some of the world's largest car makers. We focus our efforts on R&D to stay ahead of rapidly changing industry needs in an increasingly connected world. Danlaw is known for ground-breaking tech, efficient development, and adaptive solutions for dynamic environments. With facilities in the USA, UK, India, and China, Danlaw is one of the largest suppliers of connected devices in the world.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

The Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Danlaw, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Danlaw, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danlaw-inc-launches-new-c-v2x-on-board-and-roadside-units-300775076.html

SOURCE Danlaw


