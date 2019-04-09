Danlaw : RouteLink DSRC Roadside Unit Achieves OmniAir Certification

NOVI, Mich., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw is pleased to announce that its RouteLink™ DSRC Roadside Unit (RSU) has received OmniAir Consortium certification for V2X applications. As a driving force behind V2X systems that use DSRC, RouteLink enables smarter cities, safer roads, and more efficient transportation systems. Achieving OmniAir Certification ensures that Danlaw's RouteLink RSU adheres to critical performance and interoperability standards, providing a high level of assurance to automotive OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and government entities.

RouteLink, one of two certified roadside units on the market, joins the AutoLink™ On-board Unit (OBU) and Mx-DSRC Conformance Test System as Danlaw's third V2X product to earn OmniAir Certification for V2X Wireless Access in Vehicular Environments (WAVE) standards.

"Earning OmniAir Certified™ status for a V2X device is not easy. This is Danlaw's third device to earn certification and Danlaw should be applauded for this effort," said Jason Conley, Executive Director for OmniAir. "OmniAir is excited that the Danlaw RSU is ready to hit the market and it will be deployed during OmniAir's Quebec Plugfest for our live interoperability testing in May."

Danlaw's RouteLink RSU is a core component in connected vehicle programs aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion in urban environments. RouteLink facilitates communication with roadside infrastructure, such as traffic signals or crosswalks. The device identifies potential threats and uses Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) to transmit critical safety messages to vehicles equipped with on-board units. The driver of the vehicle will receive audio or visual alerts for various vehicle-to-infrastructure events, such as a red-light violation warning or curve speed warning. Concurrently, RouteLink will communicate with a central traffic management system to relay the location and heading of nearby OBU-equipped vehicles in order to coordinate the flow of traffic and ease congestion.

RouteLink enables critical Smart City applications, including traffic signal preemption for first responders, transit signal coordination for public transportation vehicles, and traffic congestion management. As one of the few RSUs to comply with the USDOT's FHWA Specification, including full support for the Simple Network Management Protocol version 3 (SNMPv3), RouteLink seamlessly integrates into existing road networks and pilot program systems. RouteLink is integral to several active connected vehicle pilot programs in the United States, including local initiatives with Macomb County and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

"RouteLink has already played a significant role in Michigan's intelligent transportation initiatives – after earning OmniAir certification we're ready to deploy our RSU in Smart City programs across the United States," said Andrew Donaldson, Program Manager of V2X Products and Services at Danlaw. "By validating RouteLink's compliance with stringent government regulations and interoperability standards, we're able to assure our customers that the RSU will be a strong addition to their new or existing pilots. We are excited to continue developing V2X solutions that will make our vehicles smarter, our roads safer, and our cities more efficient."

About Danlaw

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car and automotive electronics. Our people live, breathe, and create innovative technology for some of the world's largest car makers. Over thirty years ago, we designed software for the first 8-bit Electronic Engine Control module, and today, we continue to develop forward-looking technologies. We focus our efforts on R&D to stay ahead of rapidly changing industry needs in an increasingly connected world. Danlaw is known for ground-breaking tech, efficient development, and adaptive solutions for dynamic environments. With facilities in the USA, UK, India, and China, Danlaw is one of the largest suppliers of connected devices in the world.

In 2015, Danlaw was selected by the USDOT to develop a certification environment for the testing and validation of connected vehicles using the Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) standard, ISO 802.11p.

For more information about Danlaw and its connected vehicle solutions, please visit https://www.danlawinc.com/v2x-hardware/.

About OmniAir Consortium

OmniAir Consortium is the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification in ITS, tolling, connected vehicles. OmniAir's membership includes public agencies, private companies, research institutions and independent test laboratories. Learn more about OmniAir at www.omniair.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danlaw-routelink-dsrc-roadside-unit-achieves-omniair-certification-300828095.html

SOURCE Danlaw