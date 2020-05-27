Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Danmarks Nationalbank : A prolonged recession could squeeze banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:23am EDT
A prolonged recession could squeeze banks Analysis - Stress test - 1st half 2020
Authors Korsgaard, Søren; Roulund, Rasmus Pank
Subject Financial stability; Stress tests reports
Type Analysis
Year 2020
Published 27 May 2020
A stress test of the banking sector shows that most banks should have sufficient capital to weather a steep, but temporary economic downturn. The banks are better capitalized than before the financial crisis and can withstand greater losses than those incurred during the financial crisis. If the downturn turns into a longer lasting recession, more banks are at risk of breaching their capital requirements.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 06:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aRESERVE BANK OF FIJI : Press Release No 15 - Micro Small Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Scheme
PU
02:57aUK economy faces 5% budget deficit by 2024 - FT
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aOil falls on demand concerns, tensions over Hong Kong
RE
02:46aAdministrators deny South African Airways set to start flying
RE
02:45aDanish banks prepared for short, severe economic downturn - central bank
RE
02:45aNorway's April retail sales soar despite pandemic
RE
02:44aAsian shares defy global rally as Hong Kong unrest rattles investors
RE
02:42aFrance seeking buyer for clothes firm Camaieu - Le Maire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
3ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..
4LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla to cut car prices in North America, China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group