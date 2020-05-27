Danmarks Nationalbank : A prolonged recession could squeeze banks

Authors Korsgaard, Søren ; Roulund, Rasmus Pank Subject Financial stability ; Stress tests reports Type Analysis Year 2020 Published 27 May 2020

A stress test of the banking sector shows that most banks should have sufficient capital to weather a steep, but temporary economic downturn. The banks are better capitalized than before the financial crisis and can withstand greater losses than those incurred during the financial crisis. If the downturn turns into a longer lasting recession, more banks are at risk of breaching their capital requirements.

