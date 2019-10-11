Danmarks Nationalbank : Betalingsservice Assessment

Authors Danmarks Nationalbank Subject Oversight ; Payments systems ; Financial stability ; Betalingsservice Type Report Year 2019 Published 11 October 2019

Danmarks Nationalbank has assessed Betalingsservice, which is owned and operated by Nets, against the standards for direct debit schemes established by the European Central Bank, ECB. Danmarks Nationalbank's overall assessment is that Nets has ensured that Betalingsservice extensively complies with the ECB requirements. At the same time, Danmarks National-bank has recommendations and remarks on how to strengthen Nets' man-agement and operation of Betalingsservice. Inter alia, Danmarks National-bank recommends that Nets strengthen the compliance area and formalise its requirements for the critical suppliers' risk management. It is also re-marked that the transparency of the fee structure will be enhanced if the firms clearly show their own fees to the consumers. Nets can be conducive to ensuring this. Danmarks Nationalbank oversees the payment and settlement systems in Denmark in order to promote safe and efficient settlement of payments, securities trades, etc. Betalingsservice is one of the solutions subject to this oversight.

