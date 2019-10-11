Log in
Danmarks Nationalbank : Betalingsservice Assessment

10/11/2019 | 04:41am EDT
Betalingsservice Assessment Report - October 2019 - No. 4
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Oversight; Payments systems; Financial stability; Betalingsservice
Type Report
Year 2019
Published 11 October 2019
Danmarks Nationalbank has assessed Betalingsservice, which is owned and operated by Nets, against the standards for direct debit schemes established by the European Central Bank, ECB. Danmarks Nationalbank's overall assessment is that Nets has ensured that Betalingsservice extensively complies with the ECB requirements. At the same time, Danmarks National-bank has recommendations and remarks on how to strengthen Nets' man-agement and operation of Betalingsservice. Inter alia, Danmarks National-bank recommends that Nets strengthen the compliance area and formalise its requirements for the critical suppliers' risk management. It is also re-marked that the transparency of the fee structure will be enhanced if the firms clearly show their own fees to the consumers. Nets can be conducive to ensuring this. Danmarks Nationalbank oversees the payment and settlement systems in Denmark in order to promote safe and efficient settlement of payments, securities trades, etc. Betalingsservice is one of the solutions subject to this oversight.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:40:03 UTC
