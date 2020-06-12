Danmarks Nationalbank : Central government borrowing strategy in the 2nd half of 2020

Central government borrowing strategy in the 2nd half of 2020
Authors
Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject
Government Debt; Government debt management
Type
Government Debt
Year
2020
Published
12 June 2020
The target for issuance of domestic government bonds in 2020 is maintained at kr. 125 billion. The on-the-run issues will remain unchanged, and focus will be on issuance in the 2- and 10-year nominal bonds. Part of the borrowing requirement in 2020 is met by issuances of short-term papers.
