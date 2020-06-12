Log in
Danmarks Nationalbank : Central government borrowing strategy in the 2nd half of 2020

06/12/2020 | 02:43am EDT
Central government borrowing strategy in the 2nd half of 2020
The target for issuance of domestic government bonds in 2020 is maintained at kr. 125 billion. The on-the-run issues will remain unchanged, and focus will be on issuance in the 2- and 10-year nominal bonds. Part of the borrowing requirement in 2020 is met by issuances of short-term papers.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 06:42:04 UTC
