Danmarks Nationalbank : Climate Economist for the Economics and Monetary Policy Department

The job

The Economics and Monetary Policy department consists of a team of outstanding economists who conduct surveillance and in-depth analyses within the fields of macroeconomics and monetary and financial economics, both in Denmark and internationally. We are also in charge of Danmarks Nationalbank's international economic relations and cooperation. Notably, we are members of the global Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), which is a platform for, among other things, informal exchange of experience and knowledge between central banks and regulators on climate change. As part of our analytical agenda, we wish to reinforce our knowledge and expertise on the interplay between our core tasks, climate challenges and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Your tasks will include:

performing analyses of the channels of transmission of climate change to macroeconomic stability in Denmark, including the importance of physical and transition risks;

speech writing as well as writing and giving presentations;

participating in international working groups, including under the auspices of NGFS;

participating in conferences and networking with researchers, peers etc.

Climate change is a relatively new area of analysis in Danmarks Nationalbank, and you will thefore play a key role in defining and influencing our work within this fields.

What we offer

You will become part of a unique workplace where professionalism is at the core of everything we do. You will have the opportunity to apply your economic competences and aquire new skills and knowledge. You will be able to hone your cooperation and communication skills. We focus on supporting your professional development, e.g. through daily dialogue and individual coaching. Danmarks Nationalbank offers opportunities for international secondments. Our work environment is social, inclusive and informal. We meet regularly for social events both during and outside working hours.

Your profile

You have a master's degree or a PhD in macroeconomics.

You have strong competences in economic theory and preferably experience in analysing the interplay between climate change and macroeconomics, e.g. through econometrics or economic models.

You have a strong interest and insight into the climate agenda, both in Denmark and globally.

You have drive, are committed and take responsibility for getting the job done, both independently and in cooperation with your colleagues.

You communicate clearly and accurately in speech and in writing in English, and Danish language skills are a strong asset.

You are structured and thorough, and you get things done.

Interested?

To learn more about the position, please contact Karoline Garm Nissen, Head of International Economics and Relations (tel. +45 3363 6026). If you have any questions about terms of employment etc., please contact Dorte Kvisgaard, HR Partner (tel. +45 2465 6940).

Application

Please submit your application and CV with relevant documentation by Monday 1 June 2020.