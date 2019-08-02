Danmarks Nationalbank : Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, July 2019

Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In July 2019, the foreign-exchange reserve decreased by kr. 1.5 billion to kr. 448.1 billion. The decrease reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net sale of foreign exchange for kr. 1.4 billion, and the central government's net repayment of foreign debt for kr. 0.1 billion, cf. table 1.

In July, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion July 2019 January 2019 - July 2019 Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 0.0 -1.9 Other** -1.4 -8.5 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -1.4 -10.4 The central government's net foreign borrowing*** -0.1 -0.5 Change in the foreign-exchange reserve -1.5 -10.9

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, EU-payments, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In July, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. 32.1 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. 28.0 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank increased by kr. 23.5 billion in July, to an outstanding amount of kr. 241.5 billion. In July, the central government's liquidity impact increased the net position by kr. 25.1 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion July 2019 January 2019 - July 2019 The central government's net financing 32.1 28.0 Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 2.8 40.6 Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing 5.3 46.2 Other** 0.2 0.9 The central government's gross domestic financing requirement 40.3 115.7 The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** 15.2 75.5 The central government's liquidity impact 25.1 40.3 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -1.4 -10.4 Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.2 0.4 Other factors**** -0.4 0.3 Change in net position 23.5 30.6

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises, inter alia, net bond purchases by the government funds and net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 1 June 2012 the current-account interest rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 20 January 2015 the lending rate has been 0,05 pct. p.a. and since 8 January 2016 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0,65 pct. p.a.

Enquiries can be directed to press advicer Teis Hald Jensen on tel. +45 3363 6066.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 31 JULY 2019

Assets 2019 2019 1000 kr. 31/07 30/06 Stock of gold 17,840,840 17,840,840 Foreign assets 415,591,317 417,382,329 Claims on the International Monetary Fund 18,382,362 17,557,805 Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 32,775 33,003 Monetary-policy lending - - Other lending 2,115,674 1,712,060 - Banks'1) 2,115,674 1,712,060 - Miscellaneous loans - - Domestic bonds 33,001,285 32,797,871 Financial fixed assets, etc. 184,405 184,405 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 689,171 685,848 Other assets 572,075 619,960 488,409,904 488,814,121

1) Including loans financing decentralised banknote holdings.

Liabilities 2019 2019 1000 kr. 31/07 30/06 Banknotes 64,200,833 64,132,746 Coins 6,116,900 6,112,071 Monetary-policy deposits 241,461,265 217,954,642 - Current accounts 31,280,265 30,792,642 - Certificates of deposit 210,181,000 187,162,000 Other deposits 13,530,487 12,940,459 - Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 32,775 33,003 - Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 2,117,317 1,820,905 - Miscellaneous deposits 11,380,395 11,086,551 Central government 71,410,399 96,529,738 Foreign liabilities 3,709,645 3,154,894 Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 13,880,049 13,880,049 Other liabilities 411,117 420,313 Capital and reserves 73,689,209 73,689,209 488,409,904 488,814,121

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.