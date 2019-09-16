Danmarks Nationalbank : Mortgage refinancing supports private consumption

Authors Andersen, Henrik Yde ; Bech, Stine Ludvig ; Juhlin, Ida Rommedahl ; Otte, Alexander Meldgaard Subject Lending rate ; Lending ; Change in interest rates ; Housing finance ; Financial markets Type Analysis Year 2019 Published 16 September 2019

Falling mortgage rates have made mortgage refinancing attractive in order to reduce overall home financing costs. Many homeowners raise additional mortgage debt when refinancing. The additional funds are used for increased consumption and home improvements. However, some homeowners spend the funds on reducing other debt or building up a liquidity buffer.

