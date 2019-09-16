Danmarks Nationalbank : Mortgage refinancing supports private consumption

Mortgage refinancing supports private consumption
Analysis - September 2019 - No. 17
Authors
Andersen, Henrik Yde; Bech, Stine Ludvig; Juhlin, Ida Rommedahl; Otte, Alexander Meldgaard
Subject
Lending rate; Lending; Change in interest rates; Housing finance; Financial markets
Type
Analysis
Year
2019
Published
16 September 2019
Falling mortgage rates have made mortgage refinancing attractive in order to reduce overall home financing costs. Many homeowners raise additional mortgage debt when refinancing. The additional funds are used for increased consumption and home improvements. However, some homeowners spend the funds on reducing other debt or building up a liquidity buffer.
