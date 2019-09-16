Log in
Danmarks Nationalbank : Mortgage refinancing supports private consumption

09/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Mortgage refinancing supports private consumption Analysis - September 2019 - No. 17
Authors Andersen, Henrik Yde; Bech, Stine Ludvig; Juhlin, Ida Rommedahl; Otte, Alexander Meldgaard
Subject Lending rate; Lending; Change in interest rates; Housing finance; Financial markets
Type Analysis
Year 2019
Published 16 September 2019
Falling mortgage rates have made mortgage refinancing attractive in order to reduce overall home financing costs. Many homeowners raise additional mortgage debt when refinancing. The additional funds are used for increased consumption and home improvements. However, some homeowners spend the funds on reducing other debt or building up a liquidity buffer.
Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:21:04 UTC
