News : Economy & Forex
Danmarks Nationalbank : Oversight of the financial infrastructure 2019

05/05/2020 | 02:44am EDT
Oversight of the financial infrastructure 2019 Report - May 2020 - No. 3
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Oversight; Payment systems; Financial stability
Type Report
Year 2020
Published 5 May 2020
The report presents the conclusions of Danmarks Nationalbank's oversight of the Danish financial infrastructure in 2019. The core payment and settlement systems and most important payment solutions extensively comply with international safety and efficiency standards. Risk management has been strengthened across systems and solutions, and work is ongoing to increase cyber resilience, including through the participation in the socalled TIBER-DK tests.
Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 06:43:07 UTC
