Danmarks Nationalbank : Oversight of the financial infrastructure 2019

Authors Danmarks Nationalbank Subject Oversight ; Payment systems ; Financial stability Type Report Year 2020 Published 5 May 2020

The report presents the conclusions of Danmarks Nationalbank's oversight of the Danish financial infrastructure in 2019. The core payment and settlement systems and most important payment solutions extensively comply with international safety and efficiency standards. Risk management has been strengthened across systems and solutions, and work is ongoing to increase cyber resilience, including through the participation in the socalled TIBER-DK tests.

