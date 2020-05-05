Danmarks Nationalbank : Oversight of the financial infrastructure 2019

Oversight of the financial infrastructure 2019
Report - May 2020 - No. 3
Authors
Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject
Oversight; Payment systems; Financial stability
Type
Report
Year
2020
Published
5 May 2020
The report presents the conclusions of Danmarks Nationalbank's oversight of the Danish financial infrastructure in 2019. The core payment and settlement systems and most important payment solutions extensively comply with international safety and efficiency standards. Risk management has been strengthened across systems and solutions, and work is ongoing to increase cyber resilience, including through the participation in the socalled TIBER-DK tests.
Disclaimer
