Danmarks Nationalbank : Pension companies will have large liquidity needs if interest rates rise

Authors Jensen, Jakob Roager ; Achord, Samuel Donald Subject Financial stability ; Financial risks ; Interest-rate risk ; Interest-rate swaps Type Analysis Year 2019 Published 19 November 2019

Pension companies' need for liquidity will increase when the sector has to meet the requirement for central clearing of interest rate swaps and other derivatives by 2023. Pension companies should prepare so as to be able to manage cash variation margin requirements at all times. In the event of substantial interest rate increases, the companies will need large amounts of cash to be posted as variation margin the following day.

