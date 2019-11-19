Danmarks Nationalbank : Pension companies will have large liquidity needs if interest rates rise

Pension companies will have large liquidity needs if interest rates rise
Jensen, Jakob Roager; Achord, Samuel Donald
Subject
Financial stability; Financial risks; Interest-rate risk; Interest-rate swaps
Type
Analysis
Year
2019
Published
19 November 2019
Pension companies' need for liquidity will increase when the sector has to meet the requirement for central clearing of interest rate swaps and other derivatives by 2023. Pension companies should prepare so as to be able to manage cash variation margin requirements at all times. In the event of substantial interest rate increases, the companies will need large amounts of cash to be posted as variation margin the following day.
