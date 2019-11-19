Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Danmarks Nationalbank : Pension companies will have large liquidity needs if interest rates rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:15am EST
Pension companies will have large liquidity needs if interest rates rise Analysis - November 2019 - No. 23
Authors Jensen, Jakob Roager; Achord, Samuel Donald
Subject Financial stability; Financial risks; Interest-rate risk; Interest-rate swaps
Type Analysis
Year 2019
Published 19 November 2019
Pension companies' need for liquidity will increase when the sector has to meet the requirement for central clearing of interest rate swaps and other derivatives by 2023. Pension companies should prepare so as to be able to manage cash variation margin requirements at all times. In the event of substantial interest rate increases, the companies will need large amounts of cash to be posted as variation margin the following day.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 10:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12aManufacturers see orders rise after no-deal Brexit avoided - CBI
RE
06:11aChina commercial banks sell net $4.4 billion of forex in October - FX regulator
RE
06:05aGerman manufacturing output to shrink by 4% this year - BDI
RE
06:05aSTATISTICAL NEWS RELEASE : Record for investment fund assets thanks to continuing optimism on financial markets
PU
05:59aGhana and Boeing sign provisional order for three 787 Dreamliners at Dubai Airshow
RE
05:55aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :corrigendum to the announcement dated 28 january 2019 and other previous announcements
PU
05:51aOil slips to $62 as trade talks drag on
RE
05:45aEmirates says size of Boeing 777x order depends on delivery schedule
RE
05:45aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Auction announcement - Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) series 180 by auction
PU
05:45aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening 30-year Federal bond
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
3AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
5TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group