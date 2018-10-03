Log in
Danna Kress joins Maru/Matchbox’s Qualitative Center of Excellence as Vice President

10/03/2018 | 07:40pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox, a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm, is pleased to announce that veteran qualitative strategist Danna Kress has joined the firm as Vice President of Qualitative Insights. Danna is based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

maru-matchbox-logo-blue-gold.png


“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Danna to the Qualitative Center of Excellence. She brings a depth of experience to enhance our point of view on the intersections of culture and consumer insights. Her creativity and expertise will further strengthen our strategic qualitative offering,” says Managing Director of Qualitative Insights, Tommy Stinson.

Danna has led global strategic initiatives across a wide range of categories including technology, consumer packaged goods, gaming, and aviation. Her background in anthropology gives her an expert lens for well-polished insight, strategic and contextual thinking, and cultural understanding that drives innovative and actionable solutions. She has experience in product and brand innovation, ethnography, co-creation, segmentation, strategic workshops, and creative evaluation.

“Our Qualitative Center of Excellence has outstanding researchers and strategists and we are delighted to further strengthen the team with the addition of Danna,” says Maru Group CEO Ged Parton.

Prior to joining Maru/Matchbox, Danna worked at Greenberg Strategy and The Richards Group.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm delivering better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
