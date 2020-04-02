Log in
Danny McHale Joins Advocacy Trust

04/02/2020 | 08:49am EDT

ATLANTA, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danny McHale will serve as the Director of Operations for Advocacy Trust LLC and its affiliated companies, Forge Consulting LLC and Advocacy Wealth Management (Collectively "The Forge Companies").

Danny brings over 25 years' experience in financial services. Danny started his career at Edward Jones in 1993. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President for the past seven years with Trustmark National Bank in Mississippi. Prior to Trustmark, Danny served as Senior Vice President with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria USA, a multinational bank headquartered in Alabama.

Danny's responsibilities include planning, directing, coordinating, and overseeing operations activities in the organization, ensuring the development and implementation of efficient operations and cost-effective systems to meet the current and future needs of the organization.  He works with the CEO and COO of The Forge Companies, and the leadership of the Forge business units, to oversee the operations of the organization to meet business goals and collaborate on the strategic plans for the company.

Danny graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration, majoring in finance with a concentration in banking and financial services. He furthered his education completing Southern Trust School's personal trust school and Cannon's Fiduciary and Risk Management program. Danny's professional licenses include CFIRS (Certified Fiduciary and Investment Risk Specialist) and he has passed the FINRA Series 7, 24, and 63 examinations.  He is a member of The Fiduciary and Investment Risk Management Association, Inc. (FIRMA™).

Danny spends his free time with his wife, Kristi, and two children. Danny is active in his community as a member of his church and board member for the Mississippi Boychoir. He has been a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for the past 13 years.

About Advocacy Trust
The professionals of Advocacy Trust specialize in the fields of settlement planning, litigation support, special needs trusts, and settlement administration.

About Advocacy Wealth Management
Advocacy Wealth Management designs portfolios of predictable cash flows and conservation of invested principal, working nationally with clients who need more than just basic planning to meet their unique needs.

About Forge Consulting
Since 2003, Forge Consulting has provided plaintiffs and their attorneys with expert settlement planning. Forge designs customized plans to meet future needs and help clients reach an informed decision.

Media Contact:
Beth Allen
706-856-2535
236895@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danny-mchale-joins-advocacy-trust-301033424.html

SOURCE The Forge Companies


© PRNewswire 2020
