Danny Mowlds and The Cali Cave Eye Music World Dominance with Record Label Launch

05/27/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Notable entrepreneur Danny Mowlds aims to change the cannabusiness game in Spain even further with his latest venture, Cali Cave Records.

Dublin born Mowlds created big noise in Spain when he founded The Cali Cave in Orihuela, Alicante over a year ago. Only 24, Danny took a further leap when he shortly after added to his business ventures, with the opening of a second cannabis social club in Benidorm in the last six months.

Mowlds now has his sights set on dominating the rap scene and The Cali Cave Records is central to that aim. To further this, the label has spent the last few months working on its new state of the art recording studio at its Orihuela location with the official opening set for the 31st of July at The Cali Cave’s 4 Day Private Extravaganza Party. The Cali Cave will also be launching their own clothing and merch line at the event.

The invite only launch will be set over four days and will encompass everything from a music shoot and yacht party to a VIP after party in one of Benidorm’s Biggest Nightclubs. You can see more about it on the club’s Facebook page, though it is the record label.

Currently, the label’s two releases have been received very well. Jun Tzu’s “The Cali Cave” and his collaboration with Ink on track “The Solution” have been acclaimed by contemporaries in the music community. In fact, recently, the clubs have been frequented by a number of VIPs from the music industry including Charlie Sloth, Icy Narco and Meekz Manny.

Of course, the popularity could also be due to the huge selection of strains that attract cannabis hunters from across Europe (over 50 types currently) and the chill atmosphere with great facilities. Mowlds has changed the cannabis social club scene in Spain and is eyeing turning Spain into a hotbed for the rap world.

Whatever happens, Danny Mowlds and The Cali Club with its new record label look set to have a great 2020 in a topsy turvy world.


© Business Wire 2020
