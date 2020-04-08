Dano's Tequila :, Makers of Award-Winning 100% Agave Tequilas, Appoints Spirits Industry Veteran Conley Fitzpatrick as Chief Marketing Officer

Fitzpatrick joins Dano’s Tequila from Diageo and will drive marketing, communications and business development efforts for the award-winning tequila brand

Dano’s Tequila, makers of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas hand crafted in a family-owned distillery that dates back to 1840, has appointed Conley Fitzpatrick as Chief Marketing Officer.

Fitzpatrick joins a leadership team including co-founder Dan Thompson and co-founder and CEO Chris Timmerman. Fitzpatrick will oversee all of Dano’s Tequila’s marketing, communications, business development, branding and advertising efforts.

Fitzpatrick is a longtime brand and marketing strategist whose expertise lies in successfully positioning high-profile and emerging spirits brands. She previously held a variety of commercial and brand positions at Diageo and led marketing efforts for Cîroc Vodka and Deleon Tequila.

“The opportunity to bring Dano’s Tequila’s story of hand crafted quality and award-winning flavor to new audiences and partners is thrilling,” said Fitzpatrick. “I look forward to helping Dano’s expand into new markets, increase brand awareness, and introduce the Dano’s story to consumers and the spirits industry.”

“We are delighted to have Conley join Dano’s as a member of our executive team,” said Timmerman. “With the depth of industry knowledge and experience that Conley brings to the table, we are extremely confident that we’ll be able to introduce our brand to a breadth of new audiences, consumers, and strategic partners.”

Dano’s is redefining what a smooth tequila really is, with a line of 100% agave tequilas that is actually sippable for both tequila aficionados and the tequila cautious. Dano’s uses highlands weber blue agave pinas, brix tested for sweetness, steamed in a 180-year-old hornos and double distilled in copper stills.

About Dano’s Tequila

Founded in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 2018, Dano’s Tequila offers a line of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas, each of which are hand crafted (yes, actually by hand) in a family-owned distillery dating back to 1840 in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. As a result, each tequila is exceptionally smooth. Dano’s award-winning tequilas include its signature Pineapple Jalapeño Infusion– as well as a Blanco, Reposado and Anejo. The Dano’s difference is in its detailed process, rooted in a tradition and practice overseen by a fourth generation of family craft distillers. Dano’s Anejo tequila won Best in Class and Double Gold in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits competition and its Reposado tequila won Gold. Dano’s also won the Gold Medal in the 2019 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Tasting Competition, and the Double Gold and Gold in the 2018 SIP Awards. Dano’s Tequila is available in seven states and online at Reservebar.com. Visit danostequila.com

