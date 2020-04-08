Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dano's Tequila :, Makers of Award-Winning 100% Agave Tequilas, Appoints Spirits Industry Veteran Conley Fitzpatrick as Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Fitzpatrick joins Dano’s Tequila from Diageo and will drive marketing, communications and business development efforts for the award-winning tequila brand

Dano’s Tequila, makers of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas hand crafted in a family-owned distillery that dates back to 1840, has appointed Conley Fitzpatrick as Chief Marketing Officer.

Fitzpatrick joins a leadership team including co-founder Dan Thompson and co-founder and CEO Chris Timmerman. Fitzpatrick will oversee all of Dano’s Tequila’s marketing, communications, business development, branding and advertising efforts.

Fitzpatrick is a longtime brand and marketing strategist whose expertise lies in successfully positioning high-profile and emerging spirits brands. She previously held a variety of commercial and brand positions at Diageo and led marketing efforts for Cîroc Vodka and Deleon Tequila.

“The opportunity to bring Dano’s Tequila’s story of hand crafted quality and award-winning flavor to new audiences and partners is thrilling,” said Fitzpatrick. “I look forward to helping Dano’s expand into new markets, increase brand awareness, and introduce the Dano’s story to consumers and the spirits industry.”

“We are delighted to have Conley join Dano’s as a member of our executive team,” said Timmerman. “With the depth of industry knowledge and experience that Conley brings to the table, we are extremely confident that we’ll be able to introduce our brand to a breadth of new audiences, consumers, and strategic partners.”

Dano’s is redefining what a smooth tequila really is, with a line of 100% agave tequilas that is actually sippable for both tequila aficionados and the tequila cautious. Dano’s uses highlands weber blue agave pinas, brix tested for sweetness, steamed in a 180-year-old hornos and double distilled in copper stills.

About Dano’s Tequila

Founded in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 2018, Dano’s Tequila offers a line of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas, each of which are hand crafted (yes, actually by hand) in a family-owned distillery dating back to 1840 in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. As a result, each tequila is exceptionally smooth. Dano’s award-winning tequilas include its signature Pineapple Jalapeño Infusion– as well as a Blanco, Reposado and Anejo. The Dano’s difference is in its detailed process, rooted in a tradition and practice overseen by a fourth generation of family craft distillers. Dano’s Anejo tequila won Best in Class and Double Gold in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits competition and its Reposado tequila won Gold. Dano’s also won the Gold Medal in the 2019 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Tasting Competition, and the Double Gold and Gold in the 2018 SIP Awards. Dano’s Tequila is available in seven states and online at Reservebar.com. Visit danostequila.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:24aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Kepler Chevreux gives a Buy rating
MD
08:24aSKELJUNGUR HF. : Major shareholder announcement - Íslandsbanki hf.
AQ
08:24aLANXESS AG : Kepler Chevreux remains Neutral
MD
08:24aSparqOne and Kushy Punch Team Up to Create Cannabis Cares Campaign in California
GL
08:23aWAIVER : : I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM Ii. Revised Record & Payment Dates For Proposed Final Dividend
PU
08:23aCLEANING, HYGIENE & DISINFECTANT PRODUCTS : an essential sector in the fight against COVID-19
PU
08:23aMinutes of the Monetary Council Meeting of 24 March 2020
PU
08:23aOTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Applications To Postpone Scheme Meetings And Extension Of Moratorium
PU
08:23aRECORDATI : Rare Diseases is now the European Marketing Authorization holder of Isturisa® (osilodrostat) indicated for Adult patients with Endogenous Cushing's Syndrome
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..
4DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
5THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Investors See Bonanza in Distressed Real Estate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group