Dano's Tequila : is One of the Most Award-Winning Brands at the 2020 SIP Awards, Winning Platinum, Double Gold and Gold

The rising tequila brand took home awards for all four of its varieties as well as its Series Bottle Design

Dano’s Tequila, makers of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas hand crafted in a family-owned distillery that dates back to 1840, announced today its incredible results from the 2020 SIP Awards: The brand earned a total of five top medals including the Double Gold for its Añejo Tequila and Pineapple and Jalapeño Infusion Tequila and Gold for Dano’s Reposado and Blanco. This is the third consecutive year the tequila brand has won at least two Double Gold medals in the prestigious competition.

The company also received the highly coveted Platinum and Innovation awards for its Series Bottle Design. The Platinum Award recognizes a distinguished class that earned exceptional marks from consumer judges and are highly recommended to the public, while the Innovation Award applauds spirits with an interesting and unique taste profile or design. Consumer judges deem these spirits as innovative and groundbreaking by highlighting them with this exclusive recognition. The SIP Bottle and Packaging Design Awards are conducted separately from tasting and recognize successfully crafted designs that complement the spirit and appeal to the consumers’ aesthetic sense. Criteria for the design awards include creativity, originality, theme consistency and overall design.

“We are a brand that’s here to make truly delicious tequila and authentic brand spirits that consumers love, and that’s exactly what the SIP Awards represent,” said Chris Timmerman, co-founder and CEO of Dano’s Tequila. “The fact that we received medals on all four of our tequila varieties and our new bottle design is additional proof of our company's commitment to leading the industry – both inside and outside of the bottle."

The SIP Awards has grown into a movement that is gaining traction across the spirits industry. The only competition with solely consumers as judges, the SIP Awards provides small and big brands – local and international – an opportunity to receive unbiased consumer feedback. Despite having to pivot this year's competition to an at-home tasting experience due to COVID-19, a record-breaking 984 spirit brands were submitted for consideration in 2020.

Dano’s is redefining what a smooth tequila really is, with a line of 100% agave tequilas that is actually sippable for both tequila aficionados and the tequila cautious. Dano’s uses highlands weber blue agave pinas, brix tested for sweetness, steamed in a 180-year-old hornos and double distilled in copper stills.

All of Dano’s award winning tequilas include:

Dano’s Añejo Tequila (Double Gold) – This tequila has a rich amber color derived from aging for between 12 and 18 months in virgin white oak barrels. Dano’s Añejo has an aroma of roasted agave with woody notes and a luxuriously rich taste of vanilla, caramel, coconut and oak. This is the cognac of tequila: for sipping only.

Dano’s Pineapple & Jalapeño Infusion Tequila (Double Gold)- Made with fresh fruit, not flavors or extracts, and our 100% agave Blanco Tequila, our Pineapple and Jalapeno Infusion is deliciously smooth! Dano’s Pineapple and Jalapeño infusion won the Gold in the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Double Gold in the 2018 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition and Gold in the 2019 WSWA Tasting Competition.

Dano’s Reposado Tequila (Gold) – This tequila has a light amber color from aging for nine months (more than 4 times the industry standard) in virgin white oak barrels. Its aroma is a mixture of gently toasted agave with a taste of almond and vanilla, ending with a soft oak flavor. This makes a great sipping tequila or for the very finest mixed drinks.

Dano’s Blanco Tequila (Gold) - This tequila is crystal clear with delicate silver sparkles. The taste is sweet and crisp with hints vanilla and coconut, perfect for sipping or mixing.

Last year, Dano’s Tequila also brought home Double Gold medals for its Pineapple and Jalapeño infusion, Reposado and Añejo tequila, as well as a Gold Medal for its Blanco tequila.

About Dano’s Tequila

Founded in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 2018, Dano’s Tequila offers a line of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas, each of which are hand crafted (yes, actually by hand) in a family-owned distillery dating back to 1840 in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. As a result, each tequila is exceptionally smooth. Dano’s award-winning tequilas include its signature Pineapple Jalapeño Infusion– as well as a Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. The Dano’s difference is in its detailed process, rooted in a tradition and practice overseen by a fourth generation of family craft distillers. Dano’s Añejo tequila won Best in Class and Double Gold in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits competition and its Reposado tequila won Gold. Dano’s also won the Gold Medal in the 2019 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Tasting Competition, and has earned the Double Gold and Gold in the past three years’ SIP Awards. Dano’s Tequila is available in seven states and online at danostequila.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005229/en/