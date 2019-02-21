Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Danske Bank now under SEC microscope over money laundering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The money laundering scandal at Danske Bank deepened on Thursday as the Danish lender said it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Danske is already under investigation in several other countries and the threat of hefty fines has sent its shares plunging almost 50 percent since March last year.

The SEC is now also carrying out inquiries, adding to an ongoing criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) in relation to the case of possible money laundering at Danske Bank’s Estomia branch.

The announcement sent its shares down 4.3 percent by 1020 GMT.

Danske is also under investigation in Denmark, Estonia, France and Britain over 200 billion euros ($226 billion) in payments found to have flowed through its Estonian branch from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere.

"We have no information about when the investigations conducted by DoJ and SEC are expected to be completed, nor do we know what the outcome of these will be," said interim CEO Jesper Nielsen, who stepped in after predecessor Thomas Borgen was ousted as the scandal unfolded last year.

The new investigation came only two days after Estonia's financial regulator took the unexpected step of demanding that Danske close its branch there and repay customers' deposits within eight months, overturning the lender's plan to scale back but keep business in the country.

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:03aCOMMISSIONER HOGAN ON CAP BUDGET : decision lies now with co-legislators
PU
06:00aThe C Diff Foundation Has Declared an Urgent Need to Raise Clostridium difficile Infection Clinical Trial Awareness Worldwide
SE
05:49aAmplats, Lonmin workers to strike in support of Sibanye
RE
05:42aDanske Bank now under SEC microscope over money laundering
RE
05:33aJohnson & Johnson receives federal subpoenas related to baby powder litigation
RE
05:33aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (Gas Division...Tender No. PRQ/757/SPF/19
PU
05:29aEXCLUSIVE : U.S., China sketch outlines of deal to end trade war - sources
RE
05:20aOil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts
RE
05:18aOil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts
RE
05:18aUK Government Posts Record Budget Surplus in January -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : 4Q Earnings Dropped on Restructuring Costs, Forex
2HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
3NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
4AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.