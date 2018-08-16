Danville Eye Center Announces New Central Kentucky Office Offering Orthokeratology

DANVILLE, Ky., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danville Eye Center, a full-service eye care clinic, today announced the opening of their fourth location. The new location is in Harrodsburg and serves Central Kentucky. It offers orthokeratology, also known as Ortho-k - a non-surgical method for improving visual acuity without the need for daytime eyeglasses or contact lenses. Many other eye care services are also available at the new location.



Danville Eye Center offers all types of eye care services, ranging from comprehensive eye exams to eye surgery. This makes it so that patients don't have to go to outside clinics when they are diagnosed with unique eye conditions. Convenience isn't the only benefit of using a single eye care center. It is also easier to coordinate care between members of the eye care team for better patient outcomes.

"One of our more unique offerings is orthokeratology, which we provide at the new office. This is a non-surgical method for allowing people to have good eyesight without the need to wear glasses or contact lenses during the day. With it, special lenses are worn at night. They reshape the eye while the patient is asleep. Then, upon waking, the lenses are removed and the change in eye shape persists. This allows for good, glasses-free vision for the entire day or even longer," said Dr. Michael K. Smith of Danville Eye Center.

This is just one of the many services offered at Danville Eye Center's new location in Harrodsburg as well as the other three locations. Eyeglasses, contact lenses, LASIK surgery co-management, and more are also available to correct for refractive error and improve eyesight. The Eye Center's locations also provide treatments for eye diseases and injuries so that sight may be preserved.

"The opening of the new location will allow us to better serve the Central Kentucky region and bring orthokeratology to this area. Our other locations, in Danville, Liberty, and Mount Vernon, were a too far for some people to travel. We also needed to add another office in order to be able to handle more eye exam and optical shop patients. This location lets us do that in a way that does not overburden our other locations. Patients at all locations will, therefore, receive the thorough and un-rushed care they deserve," said Dr. Smith.

About Danville Eye Center

Danville Eye Center operates four locations. Three offices –in Danville, Liberty, and Mount Vernon – are titled based on their locations. The new office in Harrodsburg is named Central Kentucky Eye Center to emphasize its focus on serving the entire surrounding area. All offices are home to two doctors, Dr. Michael Smith and his wife Dr. Kimberly Smith. They have a total of 6 doctors that service four locations. For more information, visit their website at danvilleeyecenter.com or contact them at 859-236-8644.

CONTACT Danville Eye Center Dr. Michal Smith 125 Collin Dr Harrodsburg, KY 40330 859-236-8644