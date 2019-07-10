Daohe Global : Announcement - (1) CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG, TELEPHONE AND FACSIMILE NUMBERS; AND (2) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Daohe Global Group Limited

道 和 環 球 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 915)

CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG

KONG, TELEPHONE AND FACSIMILE NUMBERS; AND CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Daohe Global Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces the following changes:

CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG, TELEPHONE AND FACSIMILE NUMBERS

With effect from 11 July 2019, the head office and principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to 1123, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company will be changed to (852) 2993 5328 and (852) 2993 5288 respectively. CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

With effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited (the " Branch Share Registrar "), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Daohe Global Group Limited

ZHOU Xijian

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. ZHOU Xijian, the Executive Directors are Mr. WONG Hing Lin, Dennis, Mr. HO Chi Kin and Mr. LONG Liping, and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Arthur Minshiang, Mr. LAU Shu Yan and Mr. ZHANG Huijun.