Daohe Global : Announcement - CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Daohe Global Group Limited 道 和 環球 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 915)

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATES

Reference is made to the announcement of Daohe Global Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 26 March 2019 relating to, among others, the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''Annual Results Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Results Announcement.

In respect of the AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, 31 May 2019, the period of closure of the register of members of the Company for the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders' rights of attending and voting at the forthcoming AGM is changed from Tuesday, 21 May 2019 to Friday, 24 May 2019 (both days inclusive) to Tuesday, 28 May 2019 to Friday, 31 May 2019 (both days inclusive), and during such period, no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 27 May 2019.

Except for the changes of the book closure dates as stated herein above, all other information and contents as set out in the Annual Results Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board Daohe Global Group Limited

HO Chi Kin Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. ZHOU Xijian, the Executive Directors are Mr. WONG Hing Lin, Dennis and Mr. HO Chi Kin, and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Arthur Minshiang, Mr. LAU Shu Yan and Mr. ZHANG Huijun.