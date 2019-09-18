|
Daohe Global : Announcement - Discloseable Transactions - Subscriptions of Wealth Management Products
09/18/2019 | 10:47am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Daohe Global Group Limited
道 和 環 球 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 915)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS
SUBSCRIPTIONS OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS
The Board announced that Loovee, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, carried out repeated subscriptions and redemptions of certain WMPs issued by CMB between January and September 2019 for short-term treasury management purpose with the view to maximise the utilisation of the Group's surplus cash received from its business operations. As at the date of this announcement, Loove in aggregate subscribed for WMPs in the principal amount of RMB115,000,000 and redeemed RMB80,000,000 thereof, with RMB35,000,000 in principal amount of such WMPs remained outstanding. The income derived from the investments in such WMPs amounted to approximately RMB889,000 and RMB1,191,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and as at the date of this announcement, respectively.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
As the applicable percentage ratio(s) in respect of the investments in the WMPs on an aggregated basis pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules is/are more than 5% but less than 25%, the investments in the WMPs constitute discloseable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
THE INVESTMENTS IN THE WMPS
The principal terms of the WMPs are summarised as follows:
|
1. Juyi Shengjin Product
|
|
Type of return
|
: Non principal-guaranteed floating income
|
Term of investment
|
: The minimum holding period ranges from 35 days to 182
|
|
days.
|
Yield
|
: Between 3.60% and 4.10%
|
Investment scope
|
: Juyi Shengjin Product mainly invests in financial assets
|
|
and financial instruments in banks and stock exchange
|
|
with higher credit ratings and better liquidity, including
|
|
but not limited to bonds, asset-backed securities, capital
|
|
borrowing, reverse repurchase, bank deposits, and other
|
|
financial assets such as investment trust plans and asset
|
|
management plans, out of which 0 to 50% of the fund
|
|
shall be invested in bank deposits, 0 to 90% of the fund
|
|
shall be invested in reverse repurchase of bonds and
|
|
capital borrowing while 10 to 100% of the fund shall be
|
|
invested in bonds, asset management and trust plans, etc.
|
Risk level (internal risk
|
: Low risk
|
rating by CMB)
|
Loovee subscribed for the Juyi Shengjin Product as follows:
|
|
|
Subscription I
|
Subscription II
|
Subscription III
|
Name of WMPs
|
:
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
|
|
Product 98045
|
Product 98091
|
Product 98182
|
Date of subscription
|
:
|
11 January 2019
|
14 January 2019
|
15 January 2019
|
Subscription amount
|
:
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
20,000,000
|
(RMB)
|
|
|
|
|
Date of redemption
|
:
|
25 February 2019
|
15 April 2019
|
16 July 2019
|
|
|
(redeemed)
|
(redeemed)
|
(redeemed)
|
|
|
Subscription IV
|
Subscription V
|
Subscription VI
|
Name of WMPs
|
:
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
|
|
Product 99035
|
Product 98091
|
Product 98182
|
Date of subscription
|
:
|
28 February 2019
|
10 April 2019
|
16 April 2019
|
Subscription amount
|
:
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
(RMB)
|
|
|
|
|
Date of redemption
|
:
|
4 April 2019
|
10 July 2019
|
19 October 2019
|
|
|
(redeemed)
|
(redeemed)
|
(outstanding)
|
|
|
Subscription VII
|
Subscription VIII
|
Subscription IX
|
Name of WMPs
|
:
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
|
|
Product 98091
|
Product 99035
|
Product 98091
|
Date of subscription
|
:
|
15 July 2019
|
17 July 2019
|
17 July 2019
|
Subscription amount
|
:
|
9,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
11,000,000
|
(RMB)
|
|
|
|
|
Date of redemption
|
:
|
16 October 2019
|
21 August 2019
|
18 October 2019
|
|
|
(outstanding)
|
(redeemed)
|
(outstanding)
|
|
|
Subscription X
|
|
|
Name of WMPs
|
:
|
Juyi Shengjin
|
|
|
|
|
Product 98063
|
|
|
Date of subscription
|
:
|
19 July 2019
|
|
|
Subscription amount
|
:
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
(RMB)
|
|
|
|
|
Date of redemption
|
:
|
20 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(outstanding)
|
|
2. Bubu Shengjin Product
Type of return: : Non principal-guaranteed floating income
Term of investment : No fixed term of investment in this product.
Investment scope : Bubu Shengjin Product mainly invests in financial assets and financial instruments in banks and stock exchange with higher credit ratings and better liquidity, including but not limited to bonds, asset-backed securities, capital borrowing, reverse repurchase, bank deposits, and other financial assets such as investment trust plans and asset management plans, out of which 0 to 50% of the fund shall be invested in bank deposits, 0 to 60% shall be invested in reverse repurchase of bonds and capital borrowing while 30 to 100% shall be invested in bonds, asset management and trust plans, etc.
Risk level (internal risk : Low risk rating by CMB)
Loovee subscribed for the Bubu Shengjin Product as follows:
|
|
|
Subscription I
|
Name of WMPs
|
: Bubu Shengjin Product 8699
|
Date of subscription
|
:
|
11 January 2019
|
Subscription amount
|
:
|
5,000,000
|
(RMB)
|
|
|
Date of redemption
|
:
|
3 June 2019 (redeemed)
|
3. Riyi Yuexin Product
|
|
|
Type of return
|
: Non principal-guaranteed floating income
|
Term of investment
|
: The minimum holding period ranges from 10 days to 180
|
|
|
days.
|
Yield
|
:
|
Between 3.65% and 4.30%
|
Investment scope
|
: Riyi Yuexin Product mainly invests in financial assets
|
|
and financial instruments in banks and stock exchange
|
|
with higher credit ratings and better liquidity, including
|
|
but not limited to bonds, asset-backed securities, capital
|
|
borrowing, reverse repurchase, bank deposits, and other
|
|
financial assets such as investment trust plans and asset
|
|
management plans, out of which 0 to 40% of the fund
|
|
shall be invested in government bonds, policy-related
|
|
financial debts and central bank bills, 0 to 50% of the
|
|
fund shall be invested in asset-backed securities, 0 to
|
|
70% of the fund shall be invested in capital borrowing,
|
|
reverse repurchase and other fixed return financial assets,
|
|
0 to 90% of the fund shall be invested in bank deposits,
|
|
debt securities in banks and stock exchanges and 0 to
|
|
90% of the fund shall be invested in trust plans, specific
|
|
client asset management plans and securities firms'
|
|
income certificates.
|
Risk level (internal risk
|
: Low risk
|
rating by CMB)
|
Loovee subscribed for the Riyi Yuexin Product as follows:
|
|
|
Subscription I
|
Subscription II
|
Name of WMPs
|
: Riyi Yuexin Product 90180
|
Riyi Yuexin Product 90007
|
Date of subscription
|
:
|
16 January 2019
|
1 February 2019
|
Subscription amount
|
:
|
5,000,000
|
5,000,000
|
(RMB)
|
|
|
|
Date of redemption
|
:
|
15 July 2019
|
10 February 2019
|
|
|
(redeemed)
|
(redeemed)
INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES
The Company and Loovee
The Company is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and its issued shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Group is principally engaged in the trading and supply chain management services, and operation of online social platforms.
Loovee is a company established in the PRC and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Loovee, through its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the operation of online social platforms. It provides a variety of online social and entertainment services, including the operation of online social platforms, ''Duimian'', one of the Group's gamified mobile social networking platforms and claw crane mobile online games to a large number of users in the PRC.
