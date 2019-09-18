Daohe Global : Announcement - Discloseable Transactions - Subscriptions of Wealth Management Products

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Daohe Global Group Limited

道 和 環 球 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 915)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

SUBSCRIPTIONS OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

The Board announced that Loovee, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, carried out repeated subscriptions and redemptions of certain WMPs issued by CMB between January and September 2019 for short-term treasury management purpose with the view to maximise the utilisation of the Group's surplus cash received from its business operations. As at the date of this announcement, Loove in aggregate subscribed for WMPs in the principal amount of RMB115,000,000 and redeemed RMB80,000,000 thereof, with RMB35,000,000 in principal amount of such WMPs remained outstanding. The income derived from the investments in such WMPs amounted to approximately RMB889,000 and RMB1,191,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and as at the date of this announcement, respectively.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the applicable percentage ratio(s) in respect of the investments in the WMPs on an aggregated basis pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules is/are more than 5% but less than 25%, the investments in the WMPs constitute discloseable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE INVESTMENTS IN THE WMPS

