Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daohe Global : Announcement - FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Daohe Global Group Limited ༸ձᐑଢණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 915)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:

  • • Revenue of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately US$107.5 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$78.5 million). For the year ended 31 December 2018, the trading and supply chain management services, and operation of online social platforms recorded revenue of approximately US$64.0 million and approximately US$43.5 million respectively, accounted for approximately 59.5% and approximately 40.5% of the Group's total revenue respectively.

  • • Loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately US$84.2 million (eight month ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$76.2 million). The loss included non-cash impairment losses on goodwill of approximately US$66.5 million and amortisation and impairment losses on other intangible assets of approximately US$35.0 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: non-cash impairment losses on goodwill of approximately US$73.1 million and amortisation of other intangible assets of approximately US$7.6 million). Excluding the non-cash impairment losses on goodwill, amortisation and impairment losses on other intangible assets, net of deferred tax credit of approximately US$8.7 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$1.9 million), the Group's profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 would be approximately US$8.6 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$2.6 million).

  • • The Directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

- 1 -

FINAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Daohe Global Group Limited (the "Company") announces the condensed consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the eight months ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Eight months

Year ended

ended

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Note

US$'000

US$'000

REVENUE

3

107,513

78,527

Cost of sales

(79,799)

(60,282)

Gross profit

27,714

18,245

Other income

846

543

Selling and marketing expenses

(12,196)

(8,638)

General and administrative expenses

(20,845)

(14,931)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

7

-

Gain on dissolution of a subsidiary

8

-

Share of loss of a joint venture

(1)

(1)

Impairment losses on goodwill

9

(66,496)

(73,098)

Impairment losses on other intangible assets

8

(21,747)

-

LOSS BEFORE TAX

4

(92,710)

(77,880)

Income tax credit

5

8,536

1,690

LOSS FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD

(84,174)

(76,190)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

(84,160)

(76,187)

Non-controlling interests

(14)

(3)

(84,174)

(76,190)

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS

OF THE COMPANY

(expressed in US cents)

7

Basic

(5.58)

(5.24)

Diluted

(5.58)

(5.24)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive IncomeYear ended 31 December 2018

Eight months ended 31 December 2017

US$'000

US$'000

LOSS FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(84,174) (76,190)

(2,969) 6,740

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Other comprehensive income that will not be classified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Remeasurements from defined benefit plan

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

YEAR/PERIOD

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

YEAR/PERIOD

(2,969) 6,740

50 20

(2,919) 6,760

(87,093) (69,430)

(87,079) (69,427)

(14)

(87,093)

(3)

(69,430)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2018

2017

US$'000

US$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

8

716

595

Goodwill

9

-

68,531

Other intangible assets

8

18,476

54,565

Available-for-sale financial asset

-

229

Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss

270

-

Investment in a joint venture

8

9

Deposits

349

349

Deferred tax asset

4

12

Total non-current assets

19,823

124,290

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

262

55

Available-for-sale financial asset

-

765

Trade receivables

10

8,774

8,578

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

4,416

4,653

Cash and cash equivalents

17,192

13,278

Total current assets

30,644

27,329

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

11

3,799

5,384

Accruals, provisions and other payables

7,792

11,691

Deferred revenue

-

1,172

Contract liabilities

1,521

-

Loan from a former director

12(b)

3,856

-

Tax payable

2,446

2,487

Total current liabilities

19,414

20,734

NET CURRENT ASSETS

11,230

6,595

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

31,053

130,885

Note

2018

2017

Note

US$'000

US$'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

4,632

13,659

Loan from a former director

12(b)

-

3,856

Post-employment benefits

414

474

Provisions

1,405

1,405

Total non-current liabilities

6,451

19,394

NET ASSETS

24,602

111,491

EQUITY

Share capital

20,128

20,128

Reserves

4,409

91,371

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

24,537

111,499

Non-controlling interests

65

(8)

TOTAL EQUITY

24,602

111,491

Disclaimer

Daohe Global Group Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aBlack Girls CODE to Host Seattle Pop-up Robotics Workshops in Advance of Chapter Opening
GL
10:50aAVIVA : Form 8.3 - Charter Court PLC
PU
10:50aIN JAPAN, MANY THINGS ARE A BIT DIFFERENT. FOR EXAMPLE : A good car should function as a power source in the event of a natural disaster – and ideally cook rice as well. ...
PU
10:50aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Sportsnet Covers All Bases for 2019 Blue Jays Season, Starting with Opening Day on March 28
PU
10:50aTECAN : State-of-the-art assays for myasthenia gravis
PU
10:50aABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK : Release from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt (ADIB.CA) concerning the Board of Directors & the Executive Managers
AQ
10:50aMERGER ALERT &NDASH;TCF AND HF : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
10:50aMintHealth Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
GL
10:50aPrevent Child Abuse America Encourages ‘Do More of What You Love' to Help Families Thrive this April, Child Abuse Prevention Month
GL
10:49aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei presents flagship smartphone in Paris during Chinese leader's visit
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
3MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5TCL CORPORATION : China stocks rally on investor optimism, but corporate earnings lag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.