Daohe Global : Announcement - FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Daohe Global Group Limited ༸ձᐑଢණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 915)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:

• Revenue of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately US$107.5 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$78.5 million). For the year ended 31 December 2018, the trading and supply chain management services, and operation of online social platforms recorded revenue of approximately US$64.0 million and approximately US$43.5 million respectively, accounted for approximately 59.5% and approximately 40.5% of the Group's total revenue respectively.

• Loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately US$84.2 million (eight month ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$76.2 million). The loss included non-cash impairment losses on goodwill of approximately US$66.5 million and amortisation and impairment losses on other intangible assets of approximately US$35.0 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: non-cash impairment losses on goodwill of approximately US$73.1 million and amortisation of other intangible assets of approximately US$7.6 million). Excluding the non-cash impairment losses on goodwill, amortisation and impairment losses on other intangible assets, net of deferred tax credit of approximately US$8.7 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$1.9 million), the Group's profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 would be approximately US$8.6 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$2.6 million).

• The Directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

FINAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Daohe Global Group Limited (the "Company") announces the condensed consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the eight months ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Eight months

Year ended ended 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 Note US$'000 US$'000 REVENUE 3 107,513 78,527 Cost of sales (79,799) (60,282) Gross profit 27,714 18,245 Other income 846 543 Selling and marketing expenses (12,196) (8,638) General and administrative expenses (20,845) (14,931) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 7 - Gain on dissolution of a subsidiary 8 - Share of loss of a joint venture (1) (1) Impairment losses on goodwill 9 (66,496) (73,098) Impairment losses on other intangible assets 8 (21,747) - LOSS BEFORE TAX 4 (92,710) (77,880) Income tax credit 5 8,536 1,690 LOSS FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD (84,174) (76,190) ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the Company (84,160) (76,187) Non-controlling interests (14) (3) (84,174) (76,190) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY (expressed in US cents) 7 Basic (5.58) (5.24) Diluted (5.58) (5.24)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive IncomeYear ended 31 December 2018

Eight months ended 31 December 2017

US$'000

US$'000

LOSS FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(84,174) (76,190)

(2,969) 6,740

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Other comprehensive income that will not be classified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Remeasurements from defined benefit plan

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

YEAR/PERIOD

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

YEAR/PERIOD

(2,969) 6,740

50 20

(2,919) 6,760

(87,093) (69,430)

(87,079) (69,427)

(14)

(87,093)

(3)

(69,430)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2018 2017 US$'000 US$'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 8 716 595 Goodwill 9 - 68,531 Other intangible assets 8 18,476 54,565 Available-for-sale financial asset - 229 Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss 270 - Investment in a joint venture 8 9 Deposits 349 349 Deferred tax asset 4 12 Total non-current assets 19,823 124,290 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 262 55 Available-for-sale financial asset - 765 Trade receivables 10 8,774 8,578 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 4,416 4,653 Cash and cash equivalents 17,192 13,278 Total current assets 30,644 27,329 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 11 3,799 5,384 Accruals, provisions and other payables 7,792 11,691 Deferred revenue - 1,172 Contract liabilities 1,521 - Loan from a former director 12(b) 3,856 - Tax payable 2,446 2,487 Total current liabilities 19,414 20,734 NET CURRENT ASSETS 11,230 6,595 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 31,053 130,885 Note