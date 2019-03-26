|
Daohe Global : Announcement - FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/26/2019 | 10:40am EDT
Daohe Global Group Limited ༸ձᐑଢණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 915)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:
-
• Revenue of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately US$107.5 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$78.5 million). For the year ended 31 December 2018, the trading and supply chain management services, and operation of online social platforms recorded revenue of approximately US$64.0 million and approximately US$43.5 million respectively, accounted for approximately 59.5% and approximately 40.5% of the Group's total revenue respectively.
-
• Loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately US$84.2 million (eight month ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$76.2 million). The loss included non-cash impairment losses on goodwill of approximately US$66.5 million and amortisation and impairment losses on other intangible assets of approximately US$35.0 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: non-cash impairment losses on goodwill of approximately US$73.1 million and amortisation of other intangible assets of approximately US$7.6 million). Excluding the non-cash impairment losses on goodwill, amortisation and impairment losses on other intangible assets, net of deferred tax credit of approximately US$8.7 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$1.9 million), the Group's profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 would be approximately US$8.6 million (eight months ended 31 December 2017: approximately US$2.6 million).
-
• The Directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.
- 1 -
FINAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Daohe Global Group Limited (the "Company") announces the condensed consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the eight months ended 31 December 2017, as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Eight months
|
Year ended
|
ended
|
31 December
|
31 December
|
2018
|
2017
|
Note
|
US$'000
|
US$'000
|
REVENUE
|
3
|
107,513
|
78,527
|
Cost of sales
|
(79,799)
|
(60,282)
|
Gross profit
|
27,714
|
18,245
|
Other income
|
846
|
543
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(12,196)
|
(8,638)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(20,845)
|
(14,931)
|
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
|
7
|
-
|
Gain on dissolution of a subsidiary
|
8
|
-
|
Share of loss of a joint venture
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Impairment losses on goodwill
|
9
|
(66,496)
|
(73,098)
|
Impairment losses on other intangible assets
|
8
|
(21,747)
|
-
|
LOSS BEFORE TAX
|
4
|
(92,710)
|
(77,880)
|
Income tax credit
|
5
|
8,536
|
1,690
|
LOSS FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD
|
(84,174)
|
(76,190)
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
|
Owners of the Company
|
(84,160)
|
(76,187)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(14)
|
(3)
|
(84,174)
|
(76,190)
|
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS
|
OF THE COMPANY
|
(expressed in US cents)
|
7
|
Basic
|
(5.58)
|
(5.24)
|
Diluted
|
(5.58)
|
(5.24)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive IncomeYear ended 31 December 2018
Eight months ended 31 December 2017
US$'000
US$'000
LOSS FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(84,174) (76,190)
(2,969) 6,740
Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Other comprehensive income that will not be classified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Remeasurements from defined benefit plan
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
FOR THE YEAR/PERIOD
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE
YEAR/PERIOD
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE
YEAR/PERIOD
(2,969) 6,740
50 20
(2,919) 6,760
(87,093) (69,430)
(87,079) (69,427)
(14)
(87,093)
(3)
(69,430)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
2018
|
2017
|
US$'000
|
US$'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
8
|
716
|
595
|
Goodwill
|
9
|
-
|
68,531
|
Other intangible assets
|
8
|
18,476
|
54,565
|
Available-for-sale financial asset
|
-
|
229
|
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
|
270
|
-
|
Investment in a joint venture
|
8
|
9
|
Deposits
|
349
|
349
|
Deferred tax asset
|
4
|
12
|
Total non-current assets
|
19,823
|
124,290
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Inventories
|
262
|
55
|
Available-for-sale financial asset
|
-
|
765
|
Trade receivables
|
10
|
8,774
|
8,578
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
4,416
|
4,653
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
17,192
|
13,278
|
Total current assets
|
30,644
|
27,329
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Trade payables
|
11
|
3,799
|
5,384
|
Accruals, provisions and other payables
|
7,792
|
11,691
|
Deferred revenue
|
-
|
1,172
|
Contract liabilities
|
1,521
|
-
|
Loan from a former director
|
12(b)
|
3,856
|
-
|
Tax payable
|
2,446
|
2,487
|
Total current liabilities
|
19,414
|
20,734
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
11,230
|
6,595
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
31,053
|
130,885
Note
|
2018
|
2017
|
Note
|
US$'000
|
US$'000
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
4,632
|
13,659
|
Loan from a former director
|
12(b)
|
-
|
3,856
|
Post-employment benefits
|
414
|
474
|
Provisions
|
1,405
|
1,405
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
6,451
|
19,394
|
NET ASSETS
|
24,602
|
111,491
|
EQUITY
|
Share capital
|
20,128
|
20,128
|
Reserves
|
4,409
|
91,371
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
24,537
|
111,499
|
Non-controlling interests
|
65
|
(8)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
24,602
|
111,491
Disclaimer
|
|