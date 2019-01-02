Daohe Global : Announcement - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Daohe Global Group Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 915
Description :
Daohe Global Group Limited
Balance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
One and one
|
third US cents
|
US$40,000,000
|
-
|
One and one
|
third US cents
|
US$40,000,000
|
Description :
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
capital
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of ordinary shares
3,000,000,000
-3,000,000,000
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
1,509,592,701
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No. of preference
|
No. of other
|
(1) (2)
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
-1,509,592,701
N/AN/AN/A
US$40,000,000
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share option scheme adopted on 29/08/2011
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
(Note 1)
3.
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
-
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
-
|
-
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
-
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
-
-
--
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
1. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount atclose of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month