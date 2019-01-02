Log in
Daohe Global : Announcement - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 December 2018

01/02/2019 | 10:34am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Daohe Global Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 915

Description :

Daohe Global Group Limited

Balance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(State currency)

(State currency)

One and one

third US cents

US$40,000,000

-

One and one

third US cents

US$40,000,000

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

3,000,000,000

-3,000,000,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

1,509,592,701

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference

No. of other

(1) (2)

shares

classes of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

-1,509,592,701

N/AN/AN/A

US$40,000,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share option scheme adopted on 29/08/2011

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(Note 1)

3.

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

-

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

-

-

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

-

-

--

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

1. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Daohe Global Group Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:33:04 UTC
