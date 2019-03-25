Daon : Among First to Receive FIDO2 Certification

Global biometric identity assurance leader and FIDO Alliance Board member receives UAF 1.1 certifications concurrently

Daon, a global leader in biometric identity technology, today announced certification by the FIDO Alliance for the FIDO2 protocol on server, as well as for the UAF 1.1 protocol on server and Android client SDK.

FIDO2, which combines the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Authentication specification (WebAuthn) and the FIDO Alliance’s corresponding Client-to-Authenticator Protocol (CTAP), allows common devices to authenticate—securely and conveniently—in both mobile and desktop environments and is designed to accelerate the industry’s movement away from passwords.

“As a board-level member of the FIDO Alliance, Daon is particularly proud to announce our FIDO2 certification,” said Daon CEO Tom Grissen. “We view the rapid embrace of this standard as a reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering the very best in safety, simplicity, privacy, and choice to our global customers and their users.”

Many of the leading internet browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge on both desktop and mobile, have now adopted the WebAuthn component of FIDO2, which was announced as an official web standard on March 4.

Android’s FIDO2 certification, announced on February 25, means that through Google Play Services, any compatible device running Android 7.0+ is now FIDO2 certified out of the box, and Google has made the WebAuthn functionality available to Android Apps as well as via the browser.

In related news, Daon’s certification for FIDO UAF 1.1, on both server and Android client SDK, ensures streamlined support for the latest key attestation capabilities and biometrics—eliminating the time and costs associated with custom integrations.

“With its latest FIDO certifications, Daon is showing versatility in its offering and ability to meet requirements for a wide variety of its customers looking to move beyond passwords with simpler, stronger FIDO Authentication,” said Brett McDowell, executive director of the FIDO Alliance. “We look forward to our board member Daon’s continued leadership and strong commitment to helping the rapid deployment of FIDO Authentication in the global marketplace.”

To further accelerate the adoption of FIDO2 and FIDO UAF authentication, Daon offers a FIDO Quick Start service for qualifying organizations who wish to test a working implementation of a FIDO UAF or FIDO2 server.

ABOUT DAON

Daon, www.daon.com, is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and critical infrastructure. Daon's IdentityX® platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user’s identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer through any medium with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005550/en/