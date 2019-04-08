Dapps Inc Partners with XYO to Seamlessly Bring Location Verification Data to Smart Contracts and Salesforce Ecosystem

XYO
(Kucoin: $XYO), the geospatial cryptonetwork, today announced a
strategic partnership with Dapps Inc,
the world’s leading enterprise blockchain computing company. The
partnership will leverage the Internet of Things (IoT)-based data and
proof of location capabilities from XYO, and Dapps Inc’s blockchain as a
service (BaaS) for the global customer relationship management (CRM)
software industry. The combined solution will help CRM customers to
enhance the customer experience with improved location based workflows
through auto-executing contracts, and is expected to mitigate
back-and-forth reconciliation plaguing the currently opaque physical
supply chains.
Dapps Inc is a leading enterprise blockchain computing (EBC) for
Salesforce customers to achieve operational efficacy, increase
profitability and deliver enhanced customer experience by harnessing
enterprise-grade products powered by blockchain technology. The San
Francisco-based company is a strategic Salesforce partner, and the CRM
industry's preferred BPaaS (Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service) and BAaaS
(Blockchain Application-as-a-Service). DappSuite enables CRM Customers
to automate case management across network operators from data coming
from the Blockchain. Businesses can reconcile physical with digital
assets, and enable auto-alerts with field operators with location data
to service supply chains in real time. DappSuite will be leveraging XYO
technology to integrate accurate location data into the Salesforce CRM
and other CRM applications.
“There is a clear value-add opportunity in our partnership with what the
XYO team has developed for the location verification space, and we see a
natural opportunity for integration our Dapp creation platform,”
commented Dapps Inc CEO Vikal Kapoor. “By adding a location verification
component from XYO to our DappSuite solution, we’ll be able to enhance
smart contracts to include an automatic payment trigger when a product
is confirmed as delivered. There are many possibilities across
industries, and we look forward to exploring them with the XYO team.”
DappSuite works on public or private Ethereum networks, offers a mobile
interface, and features a custom smart contract library. CRM and sales
leader Salesforce has an estimated 150,000 customers, and more than 4
million individual users. Now, millions of these B2B Salesforce
customers wanting to do business on the blockchain will have an enhanced
bridge-like solution at their disposal. The Dapps Inc. and XYO teams are
now discussing initial steps from a technical perspective.
“Our partnership with Dapps Inc represents a great opportunity to build
augmented location-based features and custom smart contracts into
existing agreements across the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Arie Trouw,
Co-Founder and CEO at XYO. “We’re happy to add our location verification
leadership and capabilities to the outstanding work currently being done
by the Dapps team.”
For more information, visit XYO
and Dapps Inc.
About XYO
Since 2012, we've developed trusted IoT technology that connects the
digital world with the physical one. In 2018, we unveiled the XYO
Network, the world’s first geospatial blockchain network backed by
cryptography. With more than 1 million location-verifying beacons around
the planet, our technology rivals the GPS network, and radically
transforms the world’s leading industries. Partners include mapping
giant Esri, FedEx Research Institute, Re/Max Mexico and Spaceflight
Industries. XYO Advisors come from leading organizations including
National Geographic and the World Economic Forum. For more information,
visit us at www.xy.company and https://xyo.network.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialXYO
Instagram:
www.instagram.com/officialxyo
Twitter:
www.twitter.com/officialxyo
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005767/en/